Bengaluru CEO Struggles To Get His Firm Registered, Says ‘Time To Move Back To US’

Brij Singh, founder and CEO of Snow Mountain AI, a Bengaluru-based company, has shared his troubles with regards to establishing his company.

The post has garnered almost six lakh views. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru has established itself as a hub for technology and entrepreneurship. But, it seems like the city has a long way to go in certain matters. Brij Singh, founder and CEO of Snow Mountain AI, a Bengaluru-based company, recently shared his ordeal in getting his company off the ground. The entrepreneur said that he had spent two months trying to get his company registered, to no avail. He also compared his learning experience in Bengaluru to that in the Bay Area (San Francisco). Brij Singh has over 18 years of experience in the tech sector, as per his Linkedin profile. The Snow Mountain AI boss added that it might be time for him to shift back to the US. The post, which was shared on social media platform X, has left many people disheartened with the state of affairs in India’s startup sector.

What Brij Singh Wrote

“Love Bangalore / India, but I have learnt more in last 3 days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent 2 months just to try to register a co in India & it’s still not done. Problem – solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow founders is at a different level. Time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say this with a heavy heart,” Brij Singh wrote. The post has garnered almost six lakh views.

Love Bangalore / India, but I have learnt more in last 3 days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent 2 months just to try to register a co in India & it’s still not done. Problem – solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow… — Brij Singh (@brijbhasin) July 27, 2023

How People Reacted

Several people were left saddened by the post. “Despite our claims, doing business in India has not yet reached the level it should be. Websites of institutions like MCA and IRDAI are frequently down, causing inconvenience. Moreover, there are thousands of compliance requirements related to secretarial, taxation, and labor matters. We are still far from claiming to be proud of the ease of business here. I hope one day we reach there,” an individual wrote.

Despite our claims, doing business in India has not yet reached the level it should be. Websites of institutions like MCA and IRDAI are frequently down, causing inconvenience. Moreover, there are thousands of compliance requirements related to secretarial, taxation, and labor… — Ravi (@DefenceBrat) July 27, 2023

Another person asked Brij Singh to give a second thought to the matter. The entrepreneur replied that he was not “giving up on anything” but stating facts.

Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts. There are lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well. One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality. — Brij Singh (@brijbhasin) July 27, 2023

Some shared their personal experiences on the issue. “Agreed wholeheartedly here. I was able to incorporate a startup in Delaware in 4 days flat with EIN and everything while the same process took 4 months in India,” a comment read.

Agreed whole heartedly here. I was able to incorporate a startup in Delaware in 4 days flat with EIN and everything while the same process took 4 months in India. — Nikhil (Nick) Pathak (@Nikhil_Pathak) July 27, 2023

A few individuals gave tips for easing the process.

You could perhaps ask a consultant or a CA to help you. We registered a company and all done in under two weeks. Personal views ofcourse based our own experiences. US / UK / EU are no match to India of today, on every aspect as per my own experience — Rahul Taneja (@RahulTaneja69) July 27, 2023



Bengaluru Ranked 20th For Startups

Startup Genome’s The Global Startup Ecosystems Report (GSER) 2023 ranked Bengaluru 20th for startups, a jump of two places from the last report. Silicon Valley is ranked the top spot for startups.

