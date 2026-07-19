Bengaluru content creator Rayaz’s kind gesture for first-time flyer at Delhi Airport melts hearts, Aviation Minister reacts

Sharing the video, Rayaz wrote in the caption that these were his Delhi diaries and encouraged people to be the reason behind someone's smile.

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Bengaluru content creator Rayaz's kind gesture for first-time flyer at Delhi Airport melts hearts

New Delhi: At times, kindness is not about doing something extraordinary or grand. It’s about noticing someone who might otherwise go unrecognised. In a heartwarming incident, Bengaluru-based content creator Rayaz spotted a man at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport standing on the aerobridge, carefully trying to capture a selfie before boarding his flight.

Rayaz, rather than walking past, stopped, smiled, and offered to take his picture. What happened post this was not just a photograph; it was a dream recognised, a memory preserved, and a small act of kindness that made a milestone even more special.

In a world where everyone seems to be rushing somewhere, sometimes the most meaningful journeys begin with a stranger choosing to care.

Rayaz was then seen asking the passenger to change his position so he could capture the aircraft in the background and clicked a few pictures for him. After taking the photos, he returned the phone, leaving the passenger smiling at the gesture. Sharing the video, Rayaz wrote in the caption that these were his Delhi diaries and encouraged people to be the reason behind someone’s smile.

The video has also made Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu ‘genuinely smile.’ He took to X and wrote, “Watching this genuinely made me smile. This is why we are building airports across the country and improving connectivity. Not just to create infrastructure, but to make sure every Indian gets the opportunity to fly and experience this joy. That’s the India we’re working towards.”

Watching this genuinely made me smile. This is why we are building airports across the country and improving connectivity. Not just to create infrastructure, but to make sure every Indian gets the opportunity to fly and experience this joy. That’s the India we’re working… pic.twitter.com/j1R2fNGVU8 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 18, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens heaping praises on Rayaz for noticing a small but meaningful moment. One user commented, “Being a flight attendant I love this moment.” Another user noted, “World needs more people like you.”