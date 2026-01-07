Home

Bengaluru couple spends Rs 4700000 in 2025; internet calls it prank, reality will shock you | WATCH viral video

Prakriti and Ashish stated that their travel expenses constituted the highest portion of their yearly expenses, which cost Rs. 29,00,000, as they travelled across 13 countries in 6 continents and spent 121 nights in hotels and Airbnbs. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Viral news: When many people struggle to make ends meet at their homes, a Bengaluru couple’s enormous yearly expenses have taken the internet by storm. The content creator couple, Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar, shared the complete expenses across categories like rent, fitness, food, utilities, essentials, travel, content creation, and shopping. What has shocked the internet users is that the couple said that they had spent almost Rs. 47 lakh in the year 2025, out of which Rs. 27 lakh was spent only on travelling, domestically and internationally. You can watch the viral video here.

Couple shares yearly expenses worth Rs. 47 lakh

The Bengaluru-based content creator couple, Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar, shared the total expenses they had in the year 2025. They both spent Rs. 5,04,000 on their rented apartment and Rs. 1,00,000 on their fitness, which included hiring a personal trainer and renewing the Pilates membership for some months. They went ahead and shared that the expenses on food cost Rs. 250,000 and on utilities like house help and application subscriptions cost Rs. 150,000. In addition, the viral couple had spent Rs. 130,000 on the essentials like grooming and taxis.

Prakriti and Ashish stated that their travel expenses constituted the highest portion of their yearly expenses, which cost Rs. 29,00,000, as they travelled across 13 countries in 6 continents and spent 121 nights in hotels and Airbnbs. Not only this, but they had spent a whopping amount of Rs. 250,000 and Rs. 400,000 on content creation and shopping, respectively.

Viral video of couple’s enormous yearly expenses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakriti Arora | Ashish ✈️ Travel Couple (@escapetolandscapes)

How is social media reacting?

The video of Ashish and Prakriti shared on their account escapetolandscapes has taken the internet by storm. The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user wrote, “They must be earning 7 digits a month to spend like this”, and another commented, “I was holding up till the end thinking it’s some prank.”

The video has grabbed over 4.6 million views and close to 100k likes.

