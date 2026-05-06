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Bengaluru founder amazed by 6-year-old sons school lessons on UPI, savings | Check viral post

Bengaluru founder amazed by 6-year-old son’s school lessons on UPI, savings | Check viral post

A Bengaluru founder's LinkedIn post about his 6-year-old son learning UPI, savings and BHIM in school has gone viral online. Scroll down for details.

(Image: LinkedIn/Kunal Kabra)

Viral News: Schools these days are slowly transforming the primitive ways of teaching and educating children. A Bengaluru-based startup founder took note of this and shared a post on his LinkedIn for the same. The startup founder expressed his surprise over a financial literacy book, which he found in the bag of his 6-year-old son. The post emphasises the praise for the schools for introducing the little children to practical concepts of money at an early age. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post was shared by a Bengaluru-based startup founder, Kunal Kabra. He expressed his shock at seeing that his son had been learning the basics of money in Class 1. Kabra stated that his son, who studies in Class 1, has a book titled “My Paiso: Money Mindfulness” in his bag. According to the CEO, the book comprises various lessons concerning UPI, BHIM, savings, spending, and digital payments.

He also emphasised that many adults still make efforts to understand the basic and easy concepts like these. Furthermore, he stressed that even after spending years working in finance, he often found himself explaining simple concepts of finance to people. He believes that such concepts were never taught in the schools.

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Financial literacy

In the LinkedIn post, Kunal Kabra drew a comparison between financial literacy and traditional subjects taught in schools. He added, “We learn trigonometry in school. We learn the periodic table. We memorise dates of battles fought centuries ago. But nobody teaches us how our salary slip works. Nobody explains what TDS is. Nobody tells us that our PF can get stuck for years because of a name mismatch we didn’t know existed.”

He stated that students often memorise trigonometry formulas and history dates during school days, but are never taught to understand simple financial concepts like salary slips, TDS, and PF.

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“Kids who will understand saving, spending, and financial responsibility as basic life skills, not something they panic-learn at 25 when they get their first salary. The fact that this starts in Class 1 gives me genuine hope. Because the adults they become will approach money with clarity,” wrote Kabra.

Viral post

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