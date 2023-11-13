Home

Bengaluru Horror: Watch SUV Hits Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kalena Agrahara On Diwali

A speeding white SUV hits several people and other vehicles in Bengaluru on Diwali. Now, the video has gone viral on the internet.

Bengaluru: A shocking video has emerged online showing an SUV hitting other vehicles and pedestrians walking along the roadside in Bengaluru’s Kalerna Agrahara on Diwali. In the video shared by news agency ANI, a white SUV can be seen speeding from behind, hitting a bike and pedestrians. One of the victims is seen being flung into the air and falling onto the road after being hit by the vehicle.

Watch Here

After hitting people, the car continued and collided with another motorcycle a few meters ahead. The video of this horrific accident has gone viral on the internet. The police have taken note of the incident and are trying to nab the driver of the vehicle.

