A city hospital in Bengaluru has banned woman COVID patients from wearing dupatta (long scarf) or similar garments after two women committed suicide, said an official on Thursday. Also Read - Why Did Other Hospitals Not Admit? Bengaluru COVID Doctor Dies After 3 Hospitals Refuse Admission

“Two patients committed suicides with their sarees, that’s why we have changed the dress code,” KC General Hospital superintendent Venkateshaiah told IANS.

As part of the new dress code, the hospital has mandated that women patients should wear operation theatre dress, even though some older patients are not in favour of it.

Incidentally, both the deceased women went to the bathroom and hanged themselves with their sarees.

Meanwhile, the hospital has also asked the neighbouring patients to be vigilant and accompany them to the washroom.

“With the advice of our psychologist, two adjacent patients have been given the precaution that whenever a depressed patient goes to the bathroom, please go with them and stand outside to take care of them,” said Vekateshaiah.

Similarly, the hospital is also thinking of giving a small dose of sedation to make them sleep in the night to avoid waking up.

To rejuvenate the spirits of the patients, the hospital has arranged televisions to show them the best health practices, programmes on meditation, movies and entertainment.

“We are not showing them only news, but also good food habits, how to take care of oneself amid COVID,” he said.

Amidst all these efforts, the hospital’s psychologist will continuously monitor the mental health of the patients with an aim to avoid any untoward incident.

Bengaluru continues to report the highest number of Covid cases, recording 2,050 on Wednesday, raising the city tally to 36,993, out of which 27,969 are active.