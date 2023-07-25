Home

Bengaluru: Ice Cream Lovers’ Energetic Moves For A Free Scoop Will Make You Smile

On the occasion of National Ice Cream Day, a Bengaluru based dessert chain came up with a unique idea to spread smiles. To mark the occasion, they offered a free scoop of ice cream to customers who danced their way into the shop.

Bengaluru folks shake a leg for a free scoop of ice cream. (Credits: Instagram)

Ice cream and hot weather go hand in hand like bread and jam, be it a cone or a family pack. And when it’s National Ice Cream Day, how can anyone with a sweet tooth miss the chance to have their favourite dessert? National Ice Cream Day is marked on the third Sunday of July. To mark this day, one ice cream parlour in Bengaluru, namely, Corner House, found such a unique way to celebrate, that the video of the event went viral.

The ice cream chain decided to offer a free scoop of the dessert to all its customers. But there was a catch. Customers had to dance their way into the ice cream parlour in front of the CCTV cameras. The internet was ecstatic to see the customers enthusiastically participating in the activity. Corner House shared the video on their Instagram page. The clip quickly gained popularity and made everyone smile.

Corner House’s Heartwarming Video

The viral video showed people dancing without any worries. The video of the customers shaking a leg was shared with the caption, “When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it is a party worth melting for! This Ice Cream Day was absolutely wholesome at our Indiranagar branch. Thank you to all of you who filled our outlet with scoops of love and laughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corner House Ice Creams (@cornerhouseicecreams)

Instagram Users React

Soon after the clip surfaced online, it was highly praised by Instagram users. A person commented, “Cutest thing I have seen today! What an amazing way to make people happy!”

Another user chimed in and said, “Irrespective of the free ice cream which is one of the best. The amount of happiness, positivity, and smile this video brings is priceless.”

“Spreading smiles. Which we have forgotten lately,” added an account.

“I am the dude in the red t-shirt and I can confirm Corner House gave me free ice-cream,” an individual confirmed.

“Corner House is an emotion. This was like our go-to place with friends, and family for any occasion. My first experience with the DBC (Death by Chocolate) was 26 years ago. Could never complete it, yet wanted it so badly. Nostalgic memories. Even to this day, whenever I visit India, DBC is on my list of to-dos,” another user wrote.

What are your views on this? Would you dance for a free scoop of ice cream?

