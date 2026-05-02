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Bengaluru is the loneliest: Man compares city with Delhi, Mumbai, sparking debate online | Check viral post

‘Bengaluru is the loneliest’: Man compares city with Delhi, Mumbai, sparking debate online | Check viral post

A man called Bengaluru the “loneliest city” even after having an active social life, sparking debate online. Scroll down for details.

(Image: Canva)

Viral News: When people think about a happening life, they generally end up imagining Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, a recent post, which went on LinkedIn, says otherwise. A man shared his experience of how it is “the loneliest city”, even after having a social life and a strong circle of friends. He emphasised that the problem is not the lack of people or activities in the region, but the whole nature of the city. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral LinkedIn post features a heartfelt experience of a man as he shared that the city of Bengaluru, even after having a lot to do, like outings, meet-ups, and social gatherings, has quite a few places where a person can just sit, pause, and reflect.

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Viral post

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He shared, “The infinity of the sea in Mumbai makes you travel in space, and the historical monuments of Delhi makes you travel in time, offering a temporary escape—the precipice for rumination. In Bangalore, you got Toits and Empires, and thankfully, houses of friends with the necessary escapes to run away from this city’s half-hearted hold, but all of them demand conversation, disallowing you to sit with your thoughts and face the existential doom,” highlighting the comparison between Bengaluru and other cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Interesting that you say loneliness not in the context of not having enough meaningful relationships, but the lack of relationship with oneself,” and another wrote, “As someone who grew up in old Bengaluru and later moved away, my relationship with the city has evolved over time. Every time I return, it feels both familiar and different—calmer in some ways, yet undeniably changed from the Bengaluru I knew 25 years ago.”

The third comment read, “Bangalore doesn’t feel like it has a soul I can connect with. No matter how long I stay, it refuses to feel like home. Each day carries this quiet, persistent sense of being in a place that isn’t quite mine…”

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