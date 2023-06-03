Home

Bengaluru Landlord Invests Rs 8 Lakh In Tenant’s Startup, Internet Finds It ‘Cool’

Pawan Gupta, the co-founder, and CEO of Betterhalf, an artificial intelligence-powered marriage app, shared the extraordinary incident on Twitter.

Twitter users were left stunned by the revelation.

Bengaluru keeps being in the limelight for its unconventional stories. Be it the demanding criteria landlords impose on tenants or the hilarious memes on traffic, there is no dearth of ‘peak Bengaluru moments’ that have made headlines. There is a new entrant in the list now. A tenant in India’s ‘Silicon City’ shared an astonishing story of how his landlord invested $10,000 (roughly Rs 8.2 lakh) in his start-up.

Pawan Gupta, the co-founder, and CEO of Betterhalf, an artificial intelligence-powered marriage app, uploaded a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord on Twitter. Gutpa’s landlord wished him success for his venture. That’s not all, the chat also shows the landlord stating, “I’m investing in you, honestly. All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights.” He sends another message to inform Pawan Gupta that he has made an investment of $10,000.

Pawan Gupta penned a note that read, “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment.”

The post has created sensation on the internet. Users have been surprised with the generosity and the spirit of the landlord who went the extra mile to express his faith in the tenant’s start-up. One account wrote, “Is that actually in $? That’s great funding. Best wishes!”

Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding.

Best wishes — Balaji ❄️ (@Balaji_kasiraj) June 2, 2023

Another user stated, “This is such great news!”

This is such a great news! — Triveni Katti (@triveni_katti) June 2, 2023

“Woah, how cool is this,” a comment read.

Woah how cool is this — Deep Mitra Roy_ MUFC (@Royisback7) June 2, 2023

“Great…Now negotiate your rent…For sure, he would not want you to fail in any negotiations,” a user joked.

Great..now negotiate your rent..for sure, he would not want you to fail in any negotiations 🙂 — Shekhar Tewari (@Sheks_22) June 3, 2023

This heart-warming incident in Bengaluru comes amidst several incidents about how landlords are jittery about renting out their properties. In some cases, the owners have demanded LinkedIn profiles, board marks, and even an IIT and IIM degrees from prospective tenants to ensure that they are the “right” fit for their house.

