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Bengaluru man attempts to behead wife in broad daylight; locals come to rescue woman, internet reacts | Watch video

Viral video: A man is seen making attempts to behead his wife in broad daylight on the road. The locals come to rescue the woman on time. Scroll down to watch the clip.

Published date india.com Published: May 8, 2026 4:09 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Bengaluru man attempts to behead wife in broad daylight; locals come to rescue woman, internet reacts | Watch video
Bengaluru man attempts to behead wife in broad daylight | (Image: X/MihirkJha)

Viral news: A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru in which a man is seen hitting a woman with force on the road. The man stops his two-wheeler after seeing the approaching woman and begins to slap her. As claimed in the video, the man tried to behead his wife in broad daylight. However, the event took a drastic change when the people present on the spot interfered. The men around him quickly take him under control, preventing further injuries to the woman. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a man on his two-wheeler vehicle, stopping at the side of the road when he sees a woman. As claimed in the video, he then tried to behead the woman, who has been described as the ‘wife’. However, the tables turned when the locals interfered and started beating the man.

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Viral video

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The video was shared on X with the caption, “Proud of you Bengaluru and these Youngsters who refused to let a lunatic b¢head his wife; instead of watching and making videos, they decide to act.”

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “The public will have to come forward to reform society and politicians,” and another wrote, “man this makes me so happy, one guy made the move and signalled the rest. This is what we need.”

The third comment read, “Don’t know the full context but it was nice to see men rushing to help her instead of just recording and watching from a distance.”

X users widely shared the video with their reactions.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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