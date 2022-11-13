Bengaluru Man Protests on Road after Accident Due to Pothole, Clip Goes Viral

A video of the man protesting and asking for a response from the civic body officials after he met with an accident has emerged online and now going viral on social media platforms.

Bengaluru: Pothole ridden roads of Bengaluru have led to a number of accidents in the recent past. A citizen of one such incident has now begun a sit-in protest against the poor condition of the roads. A video of the man protesting and asking for a response from the civic body officials after he met with an accident has emerged online and now going viral on social media platforms. The man riding a two-wheeler crashed on the road because of a pothole last Friday.

A Twitter handle, Speak Up Bengaluru, a platform for citizens shared the story of this man. The post read, “Today morning 6 AM, this person fell to pothole while riding vehicle & no one responded yet near Ulsoor Opp. to Adarsha theatre, OldMadrasRoad, Bangalore. Thanks to CV Raman Nagara MLA @mla_raghu for keeping Bengalurians struggling with their lives every day.”

In the video, the man can be heard asking for a response from the civic body officials after he met with an accident.The pothole has reportedly been filled as the video of the protest is circulating on social media.

Slamming the Karnataka government, the citizens group said that there are three ways the Bengaluru authority will fix the potholes issues- 1) When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the city 2) When someone dies because of potholes, and 3) When an injured person protests at the pothole site.

"They filled it in the first half, which means @mla_raghu and CM @BSBommai's #Potholes will be fixed in 3 cases. 1. When PM @narendramodi come? 2. When someone Dies. 3. When somebody is injured and only if injured protest," it wrote on Twitter.

This report has surfaced at a time when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gave a major facelift to roads in and around the IT capital, just days before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.