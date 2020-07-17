Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly extorted Rs. 22,000 miscreants after he reportedly stripped for his girlfriend during a video call. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Threatens to Kill Wife After She Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Creates Ruckus at Hospital

According to a report in Times of India, a 26-year-old man from Bengaluru identified as Suresh, befriended an unidentified woman on WhatsApp last month. The girl who identified herself as Nisha, claimed that she was from Kerala and worked at a call centre. Eventually, the two became close friends.

Last week, she told Suresh that she wanted to see him naked and after initial reluctance, he agreed after she said she would also strip for him.

Trusting her, the victim posed nude in a video call, however, the woman disconnected the call a little later and switched off her mobile. On Sunday, the man got a call from an unidentified person claiming that he had his nude video and would upload it on the internet if he failed to pay the money.

The caller demanded Rs 50,000 to delete the video, however after bargaining, he agreed to pay Rs 22,000 and sent the money online. But the demand didn’t stop there as the miscreant called him again on Monday and asked for more money. Following this, the victim filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.