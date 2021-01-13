New Delhi: The statement, ‘not every love story has a happy ending’, might not be false after all, as this one led a man to spend a night at a police station. In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru man travelled 2,000 km to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday, however, the girl whom he met online, refused to recognise him, following which her family called the police. Also Read - Cuteness Alert! Dog Shakes Hands, Blesses Devotees Outside Temple | Watch Viral Video

The 21-year-old man took a flight from Bengaluru to Lucknow and then a bus to Lakhimpur Kheri to reach the girl's home in time for her birthday. He also brought chocolates, a teddy bear and some other gift items for her, but, in return he was slapped with a case by the girl's family and was taken away by the police.

The man, Salman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district and works as a mechanic in Bengaluru had to spend the Sunday night at the police station and was released on Monday on personal bond, said police.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Sunil Kumar Singh said, “The girl’s family members refused to file a first information report (FIR) against the youth. But, he was produced before the sub-divisional magistrate’s court Monday and later was released on personal bond.”

The youth was booked under section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and later released on bond, Singh said. Singh further added that the girl’s parents had asked the police to warn Salman against any recurrence of such incident.

Salman told the police he developed a friendship with the girl through a virtual platform and travelled the distance to offer her birthday gifts. “However, the girl’s family, got suspicious about him and called the police,” the SHO said.

The youth had a return ticket to Bengaluru for January 11 and some cash on him, said Singh.