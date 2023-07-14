Home

Bengaluru Man Shares ‘Gruelling’ Experience Of House-Hunting; Tweet Goes Viral

A Twitter user shared how he was asked to submit background details and LinkedIn profiles as a part of the landlord’s shortlisting process.

The tweet has amassed around 1.1 lakh views.

Bengaluru, in the last few years, has emerged as a city where landlords consider themselves the highest achievers. They have an extremely ambitious mindset, owing to which tenants are being subjected to a whole new level of selection process. To get a space to reside in is a ‘task’ for people moving to Bengaluru. Simply put, renting a house in the city is even more difficult than securing a job. The case in point here is an extraordinary experience of a tenant who recently had to go through a bizarre renting process. In a tweet that has now gone viral, the tenant shared how a conversation with an owner felt like a seed-round pitch.

Owner Asks about Tenant’s Startup

Twitter user Neeraj Menta recently shocked Twitter users when he recounted his house-hunting journey. He began with how he was asked to submit background details and LinkedIn profiles as a part of the landlord’s shortlisting process. After he was selected to proceed further, Menta revealed that he was asked about his family size, background, and even his startup. Neeraj, in one of his tweets, wrote, “He (landlord) asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc.”

My tenant interview was longer and more grueling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes. A 🧵 of all the questions #bangalorehousehunt @peakbengaluru — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

Interview – he asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data) — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

Owner Says They Prefer “High Pedigree” Tenants

As per Neeraj, the conversation took an unexpected turn as the landlord started asking about his wife’s outdated LinkedIn profile. In yet another surprise, the owner said that he prefers tenants with a “high pedigree” and went on to advise the tenant on how he should be careful in running a business while ensuring good unit economics along with a sound operating model. Neeraj shared, “He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went.”

He then proceeded to advise me on how to be careful in running a business and ensure good unit economics and a sound operating model. He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went. — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023



Despite the long conversation, the homeowner wanted some more time to take a decision as he wanted to speak with other potential renters. Neeraj concluded as he shared, “My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went – I said “It went well, fingers crossed.”

Twitter Reacts

The tweet sparked various reactions from the users. A user took a humorous approach to respond and tweeted, “You should have convinced him to take rent in ESOPs instead of cash.”

You should have convinced him to take rent in esops instead of cash 😅 — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) July 13, 2023



Another one quipped, “Your prospective landlord is an angel!”

Your prospective landlord is an angel! — SanthanamVaidya (@sanvai) July 13, 2023



The tweet was shared on July 13. Since then, it has amassed around 1.1 lakh views.

