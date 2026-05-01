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Hikes didnt fill the void: Bengaluru professionals post on job switches and burnout strikes a chord | Viral

‘Hikes didn’t fill the void’: Bengaluru professional’s post on job switches and burnout strikes a chord | Viral

A video has gone viral on social media where a Bengaluru man talks about the corporate world and its cons. His video struck a chord with internet users.

Bishisht Shome talks about the corporate life problems. IMage Credit: chipswithbish/Instagram

Most people are stuck in corporate jobs, with many claiming it to be soul-sucking. Now, a Bengaluru man’s reflection on corporate life has caught everyone’s attention. Bishisht Shome shared his views about the corporate world on social media, speaking about the emotional emptiness that often remains despite career growth, salary hikes, and lifestyle upgrades.

Shome claimed that even after spending seven years in the corporate world, he finds himself to be empty of emotions. Things that should be giving him happiness, like career growth, salary hikes, and lifestyle updates, fail to do just that.

Shome shares video on social media

Shome shared his experience of the corporate life in a video on social media. In the video, he said, “Seven years in corporate, four jobs, and I’m yet to figure out what actually makes me happy. No matter how much money you earn from corporate, you will always have this feeling of emptiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bishisht (@chipswithbish)

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He further said, “Even after a 50 per cent hike, the emptiness feeling will always come back. A higher salary will only let you afford better distractions: a bigger flat, nicer dinners, better trips. But none of this will answer the real question: Why am I even doing this? Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you more time to keep avoiding the same question again and again.”

Internet reacts to the post

The post resonated with several professionals, many of whom shared that they had experienced similar feelings in their corporate journeys. The video sparked discussions around burnout, job satisfaction, and the need for meaning beyond salaries.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “I agree and relate to you.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “who givin u 50 per cent hikes brodie pls refer.”

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A third user wrote, “This is exactly what many people feel but never say out loud.” Another said, “A salary hike feels good for a month, then the same emptiness returns.”

Bengaluru man raises concerns over corporate culture

a Bengaluru-based employee, who shared how demanding work hours are affecting his time with his one-year-old son, prompting a wider discussion on work pressure and parenting. The post was shared with title, “Trying to quit corporate slavery for my son.”

In his post, the employee described a daily routine that stretches from early morning to late at night. The long hours, he said, have left him feeling constantly tired. He wrote, “I’m honestly exhausted with this 11-to-11 corporate routine. It’s taking more from me than I ever expected. The hardest part isn’t even the long hours, it’s what I’m missing at home.”

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