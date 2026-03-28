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Terrorist: Bengaluru professor calls Muslim student terrorist, triggers social media outrage | Viral video

‘Terrorist’: Bengaluru professor calls Muslim student terrorist, triggers social media outrage | Viral video

A video of a professor from a Bengaluru college has been making rounds on social media where he called one of his students a 'terrorist'. The video led to an online outrage against the professor which in turn led to his suspension

The professor discriminated against a student in his class in Bengaluru. Image courtesy: @iamharunkhan/X

In a shocking incident, a professor at Bengaluru’s PES University allegedly made communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, triggering outrage and prompting the university to suspend the faculty.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when the student sought permission to step out of the class to meet someone. To this request, Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande reacted aggressively, allegedly calling the student a ‘terrorist’ in front of the class. Video footage of the incident showed that he called the student, identified as Affan, a terrorist 13 times while making further insults in front of his classmates.

What happened in the classroom?

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media in which the professor can be heard allegedly calling the student a terrorist in front of the class. This came after Affan, the student, asked for permission to step out of the class in order to meet someone.

He said, “The moment the class is going on, you come and disturb it. Sharm nahi aati tumko (do you feel no shame)? Useless fellow, terrorist — I will call you terrorist,” the professor is heard shouting in the video. The teacher, wearing a half-sleeved shirt with a check pattern, heard screaming across the classroom in a video said, “I thought today I would be very calm.” He further said, “Kya kha ke aate ho, sharam nahi aati?”

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This is from Bengaluru, Karnataka. At PES University, a professor repeatedly called a Muslim student a “terr0rist.” If this is happening inside institutions, imagine what exists outside. He is not professor, but a Hindutva bigot.pic.twitter.com/8oGZHkFVko — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) March 27, 2026

This is not the first time that the professor has been under the radar. Earlier, he was accused of making a series of abusive remarks, such as blaming ‘people like him’ for the Iran war, saying Donald Trump would ‘come and take him away’, and adding that the student would ‘go to hell’.

One of the users commented, “PES University please take actions against this professor.” Another said, “Instead of suffering these injustices, Muslims must organise and become a force. Otherwise there will be no stopping.”

A third user wrote, “Why is that Student not Arguing with him? he needs to Ask why you blame me unnecessarily? he must Say Proudly I’m Indian and Condemn the Terrorist Word and TERRORIST actions.”

What did the college do?

Following the backlash, the university has suspended Deshpande pending investigation. “A case of student complaint has been received. Pending a detailed enquiry into the matter, you are kept under suspension with immediate effect,” a letter signed by the Vice Chancellor of PES University read, without mentioning the offense.

“The disciplinary committee will look through the evidence, and proceedings have to be initiated against the faculty. Anything like this has never happened in the history of the institution,” said Jawahar Doreswamy, chancellor of the PES University.

He further said, “We also have a policy that all faculty members will be trained at the beginning of the year on how to deal with situations inside the classrooms. Sometimes, there could be indiscipline in the classroom, and people can overreact. In this particular case, this faculty member is not a full-time faculty member; he is an adjunct faculty member. We are looking at our protocol on what message is being given to adjunct faculty members. They will also be included in the trainings henceforth.”

However, no official complaint has been filed yet. According to a TOI report, police approached the college authorities and students to file a police complaint so that they could take legal action against the professor. “However, the management asked us to wait for some time. They said after holding an internal departmental enquiry, they have placed the professor under suspension. They told us that they will discuss before filing the police complaint,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) the student wing of the Congress, has filed a police complaint and demanded strict action along with a public apology from the professor.

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