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Bengaluru professor proposes to teen student mid-sentence, later gets thrashed with slippers | Viral

Bengaluru professor proposes to teen student mid-sentence, later gets thrashed with slippers | Viral

A video has been making rounds on social media where a 50-year-old professor was seen proposing to one of his students in a medical college in campus. In another viral video, several students were seen thrashing the professor with slippers for his behavior with the female student

Two videos of the incident have been going viral on social media.

The world can be a really hard place for women, especially with the number of creepy men lurking around. One of the few places where a girl can feel safe is within the four walls of a school or college.

But this sense of safety and security may not be true anymore, as a disturbing incident has come to light from a medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Unrest broke out on campus following an incident involving a professor and a student.

Here is what exactly took place on campus.

How did the incident unfold?

In a disturbing incident, a professor allegedly proposed to a student at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in T. Begur, Nelamangala.

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According to a media report, the incident involved 50-year-old Professor Abdul Mohammad and a 19-year-old female student. Two videos of the incident have been going viral on social media. In one of the viral clips, the professor is seen addressing the batch, and in the middle of the lecture, he proposes to the student. He also claimed that the student had previously confessed her feelings for him and that he reciprocated.

A serious incident has been reported from Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk, where a lecturer allegedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a tense situation and subsequent violence on campus. The accused lecturer has… pic.twitter.com/kdhfs5gWuz — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2026

In a bid to mark the occasion, the professor also brought a carton of chocolates, which he instructed someone to distribute among the students. To this, the student immediately objected and told him that he should take up the matter with the principal. She also questioned him directly, asking him when she had made any proposal.

The professor further claimed, “Didn’t you say I love you, Mohammed, didn’t you say it?” He also mentioned that he had CCTV footage that could substantiate his statement. To this, the student demanded that he show it. In the next scene, he could be seen leaving the classroom after letting her know that they would be discussing the matter the next day, while encouraging students to enjoy the chocolates.

Professor thrashed with slippers

Shortly after his departure, tensions escalated within the premises. What began as a verbal disagreement developed into a physical altercation. The student, along with several classmates, allegedly confronted the professor and struck him with footwear, while others were seen verbally abusing him.

A second video of the incident has gone viral on social media, connected to the earlier incident. In the second video, the professor can be seen getting thrashed by students with slippers. It also captures the female student to whom he allegedly proposed.

As a chaotic scene unfolds around them the professor is seen surrounded by students who are thrashing him with slippers.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Nelamangla Rural Police Station. A senior police official stated that no formal complaint has been submitted by either party. Authorities confirmed that officers have visited the institution and are examining the circumstances surrounding the episode.

Even after the incident, no official disciplinary outcome has been publicly announced by the institution.

How did people react online?

The incident has triggered varied reactions online. One of the users stressed how schools and colleges are a safe space for learning. They wrote, “Honestly, this is really disappointing to see. Colleges are supposed to be safe spaces for learning, not places where things spiral into controversy and violence. When a teacher crosses boundaries, it breaks the basic trust students have in the system.”

Another said, “It looks like the professor forgot the difference between teaching and flirting. 50 years old and acting like that? The students probably reminded him of who he really is.” Yet someone else remarked, “That’s not romance, that’s a clear abuse of power, and the backlash was inevitable.

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