New Delhi: Bengaluru has been battered by heavy rains for the past couple of days, leaving several streets inundated and key roads flooded. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares his insights through tweets, on Tuesday shared a video clip showing people using a crane to cross a flooded stretch in Bengaluru. He captioned the tweet: "Where there's a will, there's a way".

The rains have severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Waterlogging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were being used to ferry students and office goers in the morning. Photos and videos of people riding tractors and cranes to make their way through the tech capital's waterlogged roads have been going viral everywhere.

I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way… https://t.co/aJvxVfCbXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2022

In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, a crane could be seen carrying eight people to cross a flooded stretch. While two of them are standing near the driver, the others stand on the blade — the part used to move earth and pull down structures. The passengers appear well-dressed and some of them are carrying bags, indicating that they may be going to work in one of the offices in the mega IT hub. One of them is also seen filming the flooding as the bulldozer slowly makes it way through water.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote that Bengaluru is called “innovation hub for a reason”. Retweeting the video, Mahindra said, “I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way…” In the comments section, many praised the jugaad, while a number of users complained about the lack of focus on building proper infrastructure over the years for a city that hosts world’s top IT companies.