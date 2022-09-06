Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: As torrential rains brought the normal life to a standstill in Bengaluru, several people in the city were on September 6 seen crossing the flooded roads with bulldozers. The video that was shared by a Twitter user immediately grabbed the attention of netizens on social media. What was seen in the 18-second video clip looks like a fast-pacing river and not like a city road. Apart from this, other videos shared on social media showed people crossing the inundated roads with the help of tractors.Also Read - LIVE Bengaluru Rains: NDRF Deployed To Rescue People From Inundated Residential Areas

Notably, Bengaluru on September 6 witnessed traffic bottlenecks, power outages and flooded houses as a result of heavy rains during an unusually-heavy monsoon season.

Watch the video here:

People cross flooded Bengaluru road on a bulldozer.#bengalurufloods pic.twitter.com/3uyEDGZIMi — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 6, 2022

After reviewing the flood situation, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blamed previous Congress-led administrations for their “maladministration” in causing the flood. He said that his administration had taken on the task of rebuilding Bengaluru and avoiding the recurrence of similar disasters.

Chief Minister Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city. He chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused.

“The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. T0 restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone,” Bommai said.

He also pointed out that Rs 664 is already available with deputy commissioners of various districts, while separate Rs 500 crore has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.

A total of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for construction of storm water drains in Bengaluru, Bommai said, adding the work will begin once the water recedes.