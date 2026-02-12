Home

Viral

Bengaluru Raod Rage: SUV driver drives car for a kilometer with a man hanging on the bonnet | Video goes viral

Bengaluru Raod Rage: SUV driver drives car for a kilometer with a man hanging on the bonnet | Video goes viral

A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru where an SUV driver carried a man lying on the bonnet of his vehicle and drove for about a kilometre.

Bengaluru Raod Rage: SUV driver drives car for a kilometer with a man hanging on the bonnet | Video goes viral

A road rage incident occurred on the Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. A man was dragged onto the bonnet of a moving car. A video has emerged showing the man lying on the bonnet of a moving red car. According to passersby, the victim was heard screaming and pleading with the driver to stop. The accused driver ignored his pleas and continued driving at high speed. Police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated action. A case has been registered, the driver has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized.

The incident began when an argument broke out between a freight train owner and a car driver. The driver, enraged, tried to run over the freight train driver, causing him to fall onto the car’s bonnet. The driver continued driving at high speed, only to stop after several two-wheelers and cabs stopped him. Police have filed a case of attempted murder against the driver.

#BENGALURU SHOCKER An #SUV driver allegedly sped off with a man clinging to the bonnet for nearly a kilometre The vehicle was finally stopped after alert #Cab drivers and #Twowheeler riders blocked its path. #Police have detained the SUV driver#RoadRage #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/W2TeoCV5uf — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) February 12, 2026

The FIR states that Nanjunda, a 36-year-old goods train owner, was returning from Hoskote on Wednesday after buying flowers for his business. His relative, Manoj, was driving the vehicle. Nanjunda said they had crossed Trinity Junction in Halasuru area and were in the right lane with their indicators on as they wanted to turn right. A man driving a Maruti Suzuki XL6 started honking loudly. When told they wanted to turn right, the driver allegedly drove alongside their vehicle and verbally abused Nanjunda.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What’s in the video

When Nanjunda tried to confront a driver named Suresh at the next signal near HAL Airport Road (CB Road Junction), he tried to flee. Nanjunda claimed that he was standing in front of the car to stop him, but Suresh tried to run over him, causing him to fall onto the hood. A video shot from another car shows Nanjunda clinging onto the hood to save his life. As the XL-6 overtakes the car being videotaped, Nanjunda can be seen signaling Suresh to stop. However, Suresh doesn’t even slow down, and the SUV overtakes a few other vehicles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.