Bengaluru: On Monday, liquor shops across India reopened for business after the 40-day lockdown, which saw people flocking to the shops to get their refill of booze. As it was expected, customers splurged on alcohol, with one man in Bengaluru spending Rs 52,841 to stock up his bar during the lockdown.

The unidentified customer purchased multiple bottles of 17 items violating excise rules amounting to 13.5 litres of liquor and 35 litres of beer. Soon after this hefty bill was circulated on social media, the excise department also came to know about it.

Springing into action, Karnataka excise department booked a case against the owner of the wine shop for selling more liquor than permitted by the law.

Notably, retail outlets are not permitted to sell more than 2.3 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor or 18.2 litres of beer to a customer per day.

“We have booked a case against licensed shop owner S. Venkatesh for reportedly selling Indian made liquor (IMFL) and beer to a buyer on Monday more than he is permitted under the Karnataka Excise Act section 36,” said Bengaluru South Excise Deputy Commissioner A. Giri.

Shop owner Venkatesh, however, told the police that the buyer paid for the liquor bought by him and seven of his colleagues at the same time from the shop as they entered together.

“We are investigating to ascertain if Venkatesh violated the license conditions by paying for liquor bought by his friends with him at the same time,” Giri added.

The state excise department estimated that liquor worth Rs 45 crore was sold in the state on Monday. Meanwhile, another liquor bill of Rs 95,347 was circulated on social media on Monday and is being looked into.

With liquor shops reopening across the country, it has been mandated that shop owners have to ensure social distancing and also make sure that not more than five people are present at one time at the shop.

(With IANS inputs)