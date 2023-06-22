Home

Bengaluru Society Orders Maids To Not Roam Around; Sparks Backlash On Twitter

Bengaluru Society Orders Maids To Not Roam Around; Sparks Backlash On Twitter

The circular urged maids to be in waiting areas during their break. It also mentioned that residents have stopped sitting on sofas in the common area after cooks and maids started using them.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the circular with a list of a few instructions mentioned on it. (Representative image, Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, in the last few months, seems to have become a hub of controversies. It continues to captivate the attention of people from all across the nation, but for all the wrong reasons. The city’s peculiarities, including the notorious traffic and the demanding criteria landlords impose on tenants, have been leaving people shocked. Just when we thought that the city has had enough, it has come up with another bizarre reason to hog the limelight. This time, social media is angrier than ever and it is because of a series of instructions being given to maids in a society. Twitter has slammed the instructions as a representation of ‘classism’.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the circular with a list of a few instructions mentioned on it. The circular urged maids to be in the waiting areas during their breaks. What shocked the users are the next few lines of the circular that mentioned how residents are feeling “uncomfortable” to be surrounded by domestic helpers. The circular says that maids have been instructed to be in waiting areas because “security is not able to monitor common areas.” Not only this, but the screenshot of the circular also mentioned that most of the people stopped sitting on sofas in the common areas after cooks and maids started using them.

“Residents of a Bangalore society confusing class and being classist,” read the tweet.

residents of a bangalore society confusing class and being a classist🤮 pic.twitter.com/0pbeBUpDJc — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) June 21, 2023

How Twitter Reacted

The post, since being shared, has sparked massive outrage on social media. It has led to widespread criticism against the circular and those who issued such bizarre instructions. People flooded Twitter with a flurry of comments and have expressed their resentment over the issue.

A user disappointed with the circular asked why it is so hard for people to understand that maids are humans only. The person commented, “Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only.”

Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only — Mehak Agrawal (@mehakagrawall) June 21, 2023

Another highlighted the hypocrisy of people saying that it is okay for them when the same maid cooks for them and cleans their house. The account wrote, “The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic!”

The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome?

Pathetic! — Shadab Mozaffar (@ShadabMozaffar) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, an individual called out the city itself for this behaviour. He wrote, “It’s always Bengaluru Educated illiterate people.”

It's always banglore

Educated illiterate people. https://t.co/Q2QRad0JaR — divya 🌝 (@Khumariyat) June 21, 2023

What are your thoughts on the society’s circular?

