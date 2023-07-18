Home

Viral

Bengaluru Start-up’s CEO Gets 3K Resumes In 48 Hrs Without Posting JD, Asks ‘How Bad Is Job Market?’

Bengaluru Start-up’s CEO Gets 3K Resumes In 48 Hrs Without Posting JD, Asks ‘How Bad Is Job Market?’

So bad is the situation that a start-up's CEO received three thousand job applications within a span of forty-eight hours.

In such a bleak situation, any information about any job opening is like music to ears, irrespective of whether the job profile matches the candidates’ talents and areas of expertise. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Job Market: There has been a series of mass layoffs across the globe where the biggest names, as well as the small players, have given the pink slip to their employees not by dozens but by hundreds, leading to large-scale unemployment.

Trending Now

In such a bleak situation, any information about any job opening is like music to ears, irrespective of whether the job profile matches the candidates’ talents and areas of expertise.

You may like to read

So bad is the situation that a start-up’s CEO received three thousand job applications within a span of forty-eight hours, that too when the job description was never advertised on any platform. It was available only on the website of the start-up.

A flabbergasted Kartik Mandaville, the CEO of the start-up Springworks, shared his feelings on Twitter: “Kartik Mandaville @kar2905 Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website – how bad is the job market?”

Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website – how bad is the job market? — Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

Kartik further said that the start-up received a total of 12,500+ applications in a month.

He also informed that the openings were not advertised on any platform and the details were only provided on the company website.

The post received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

Aishit Jain @AishitJain: Is it the usual or anything different in the past 48 hours?

Kartik Mandaville @kar2905: its been like this for the month. 12,500+ applications so far

Aditya Das @theadityadas: Curious. What role is this for?

Kartik Mandaville @kar2905: Product, Founders Office, SDE, etc

(π) @piefactorial: Was this a more entry-level job? We got a similar number of applicants for intern/entry-level postings, but not so much for senior/lead positions.

Kartik Mandaville @kar2905: Across the spectrum – some with 5+ years

Arnav Gupta @championswimmer: Very bad

Avijeet |Content & Growth Consultant 🚀|UPSC Talk @avijeet_writes: Only 3000, Thats too low

ambesh 🦇🔊 | Huddle01 @ambeshh1: out of those how many actually reached out to you via dm? do you have any numbers for that?

Rush @rushvisharma: bet most of em might have applied blindly, hoping to increase their chances of finding a suitable job

Vishudh Dhall @VishudhD: Seems like your website has become the new LinkedIn hotspot!

Erwin Alberto @n3rd71f3: Quite bad. Had the same experience with a recent job posting.

Equip – The ‘E’ in Easy-Hiring @get_equip: Need help screening and filtering all of them based on their skill level? 🤔😄

Jasleen Arora @AroraJasleen1: Tech or business roles or both? Willing to bet the inflow will be disproportionately higher if you are hiring for ‘Founders Office’

Prashant Yadav @LearnersBucket: We are ~140 Crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES