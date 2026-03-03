Home

‘Just fired her’: Bengaluru techie installs AI roommate in kitchen, catches cook stealing apples | Check viral post

The AI assistant installed in the kitchen alerted the man about the cook stealing apples from the fridge. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Viral news: Have you ever heard of or encountered a situation where helpers steal general stuff from your house, and sometimes, from your kitchen’s fridge? If yes, you may just need an AI roommate right now. A recent post became viral on social media, which showed the conversation of a Bengaluru-based techie with an AI roommate installed on the fridge. The most special part is the chat between the two. The AI roommate tells the techie minute details about the cook, such as when she washed her hands, how many times she opened the fridge, and how many apples she has stuffed inside her bag (theft, yes!)

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features a conversation between a Bengaluru man and his cook. He narrated the experience, mentioning how his cook was stealing fruits from the fridge, which prompted him to deploy an AI roommate in the kitchen. The man then found the cook red-handed as the AI roommate kept monitoring the kitchen area when she was working.

Later, he kept dropping messages to the owner as and when she took something or did an unusual activity. He also added that the AI roomie sends him weekly reports.

What has caught everyone’s attention is that the man has trained the device in a way that reminds it of the frequency of times she washes her hands and cleans the kitchen slab. Later, he added that she was caught stealing, and he had to fire her.

Viral post:

my cook was stealing fruits from my fridge so i deployed my ai roommate in the kitchen and it caught her red handed ‍ it monitors the kitchen when she’s cooking and pings me the moment she takes anything. sends me weekly report. i also trained it to check if she washes her… pic.twitter.com/wnyzXttkVm — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) March 1, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “My cook was stealing fruits from my fridge so i deployed my ai roommate in the kitchen and it caught her red handed. It monitors the kitchen when she’s cooking and pings me the moment she takes anything. Sends me weekly report. I also trained it to check if she washes her hands before cooking and cleans the slabs once done.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “AI is literally in everything these days man. It’s actually getting scary but still impressive,” and another wrote, “Wow, that’s next-level kitchen surveillance. AI roommate catching fruit thieves AND checking hygiene? I need one of these in my life.”

