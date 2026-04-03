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Layoff turned out to be a blessing? Bengaluru techies honest post leaves internet divided

‘Layoff turned out to be a blessing?’ Bengaluru techie’s honest post leaves internet divided

A Bengaluru techie’s viral post about feeling relieved after a layoff has sparked debate on renting versus buying homes, highlighting changing financial priorities among young professionals in uncertain times.

Bengaluru Techie Layoff

A Bengaluru-based techie made a viral post after losing his job but here’s the catch: he wasn’t stressed, he was relieved. The tech professional’s post explained how he felt almost “zero anxiety” after losing his job because he hadn’t bought a house on EMI.

Turns out, deciding against buying a house wasn’t his only smart financial move. He had also been regularly investing a major chunk of his salary, which helped him land on his feet even after losing his job.

Viral Post: Losing Job But Paying No EMI

“I just got fired from my job and yet I feel good…. and nope, I don’t have any offer in my hand… the sole reason I feel amazing is because I don’t have a house on EMI,” the post read.

In a follow-up post, he said that he had been eyeing a ₹2 crore house but backed out “thinking about the technological uncertainties waiting for us.” Thankfully, when layoffs hit the tech sector last year, he was one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to worry about EMIs devouring his monthly income.

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Internet Says “No EMI, No Stress”

Financial experts lauded the Bengaluru techie’s smart moves. But what really got people talking about his post was the idea of delaying major purchases like homes and cars.

Not everyone was convinced. Sure, paying off a home loan EMI is stressful, people said. But isn’t buying a home always better than renting?

Reddit users are also pointing out similar threads from last month, where Bengaluru professionals wondered if buying property in the city still made sense.

Some comments on social media highlighted:

Real estate prices are too high in Bengaluru

Property valuations are inflated

Automation may cause job losses

Loan EMIs are only increasing

However, there were also comments on how owning property is emotionally satisfying and provides long-term value.

Economy Slowdown: Will Renting Become the New Normal?

A recent internal McKinsey report cited by The Economic Times warns of a major economic slowdown in India:

“India’s GDP growth will slow sharply to between 5% and 6% in FY24 and recover slowly to between 6% and 7% in FY25.”

Fear of job cuts, uncertainties over AI and global conflicts could also be causing would-be home buyers to pump the brakes.

Buyers Stay Alert: Rethinking Home Loans

With large-scale layoffs hitting Bengaluru, techies are dumping apartments offered by builders in the city. Some sellers are even slashing prices to attract home buyers.

Last month, Bengaluru-based CEO and entrepreneur Lalit Raheja also started a debate when he said home loans may no longer be worth it. “It doesn’t make financial sense to buy a house on loan anymore,” Mr. Raheja told Bangalore Mirror.

Home prices in Bengaluru have risen over the years, thanks to high-paying IT jobs. But not anymore.

In fact, Bengaluru techies have been losing their jobs because companies are leveraging new AI tools which require less human workforce.

Buying vs Renting Housing: Key Takeaways

There’s no clear-cut answer. But if you’re reading this thinking about buying your first home, here are some things to consider:

High property prices in metros

Job cuts in tech

Risk of automation

Don’t over-leverage yourself if you don’t have to

Keep saving as much as you can

Don’t commit to a 20-30 year loan if you don’t have to.

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