Home

Viral

Why 5,000 books got ruined overnight in Bengaluru? Heres the full story

Why 5,000 books got ruined overnight in Bengaluru? Here’s the full story

A well-known bookstore in Bengaluru announced on social media that nearly 5,000 of its books were destroyed on Wednesday night. This brought thousands of readers and patrons of The Bookworm, located on the city's Church Street, together to offer support to the owners.

Books submerged in water after intense rain and hailstorm in Bengaluru. Image Credit: thebookworm_blr/Instagram

Rain and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday, leading to a well-known independent bookshop in the city losing thousands of books. Photographs shared by The Bookworm on Church Street showed books submerged and floating in floodwater inside the store. The images also showed hailstones covering the ground outside the premises. The store said between 4,000 and 5,000 books had been lost in the flooding.

Proprietor Krishna Gowda said, “The hailstones clogged the drainage outlets, and almost instantly, water started pouring in from all sides,” he said. By 5.30 pm, shelves that once held stories, ideas, and memories were soaked, with thousands of books — like The Penguin Book Of Indian Poets, Cubbon Park by Roopa Pai, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians — beyond repair.

The destroyed books span across history, philosophy, biographies, and more. While the financial hit is estimated at Rs 14 lakh, he said the real loss is immeasurable. “Books carry knowledge, emotion, and years of effort. That’s what hurts the most.”

Also Read: Relief for Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes national capital, hailstorm reported in several parts of city

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What did the store say?

The bookstore took to their account on Instagram to share the devastating news. They shared the photographs with the caption, “Due to Heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books (sad face emojis).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bookworm (@thebookworm_blr)

Speaking to news website Deccan Herald, Proprietor Krishna stated that the shop had recently taken in extra stock ahead of the summer holidays, a traditionally busy period for the business. Much of that new stock was among the books damaged.

Krishna said the store would attempt to salvage some books by drying them in sunlight and selling them at a reduced price. However, a significant number are too badly damaged to be saved and will have to be discarded. He noted that modern publishing practices have contributed to the scale of the loss. Many publishers now use recycled paper, he said, which tends to be of poorer quality and offers little resistance to water damage. Certain titles, including illustrated comics such as Asterix and Obelix, which are printed on oil-based paper, had no chance of survival at all.

How did the internet react?

The photos drew widespread sympathy online, with followers sharing their sadness and extending support. Many also urged fellow readers to help by purchasing damaged books from the store. Several users also offered their help to the bookstore owners.

Also Read: Sudden hailstorm, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Noida, Gurugram, IMD puts NCR cities on Orange Alert

One of the users wrote, “Oh NOOOOOO please let us know if we can do anything! A wet book fair sounds like a great idea in these circumstances.” Another user wrote, “Oh no I’m so sorry to read this! Please tell us how we can help.”

Another user wrote, “Coming to buy a few of these books ASAP.” Meanwhile a fourth wrote, “So so sorry to hear this Krishna uncle.” “I’m so sorry. I’ll keep an eye out for any help I and other readers can provide. Hope you and the team are safe.”

Rain, hailstorm lash Bengaluru

A sudden and intense hailstorm swept across parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, catching residents off guard and briefly transforming sections of the city into icy landscapes. The impact was most striking at the Kanteerava Stadium, where the ground was covered with a thick layer of hailstones, creating an unusual white blanket rarely seen in the city.

The sudden weather event comes amid a prolonged spell of above-normal temperatures across Karnataka. While Bengaluru is typically known for its moderate climate, the city has been experiencing warmer-than-usual conditions this April. Temperatures recently touched 36.8 degrees Celsius at Kempegowda International Airport and 36.2 degrees Celsius in the city, around 2–4 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal average.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.