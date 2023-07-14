Bengaluru’s Traffic Jam Makes Man’s Smart Watch Think He Was Working Out

Home

We are living in an era where we are surrounded by gadgets. Whether it’s a digital alarm clock to wake us up or mini earbuds for music on the go, we use gadgets every minute. Believe it or not, we are heavily dependent on these small machines. However, relying completely on them can sometimes cause severe damage or create awkward situations when they malfunction or break.

A similar incident occurred during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru city. Twitter user Kawal Oberoi was traveling to his destination and decided to book a Rapido bike ride. Unfortunately, he got stuck in a major traffic jam. While waiting for the traffic to clear, something happened that brought a big smile to his face. Oberoi received a notification on his smartwatch indicating that he was cycling on the road!

Kawal took to Twitter to share this hilarious incident with everyone. He wrote in the caption, “How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling.”

How bad is Bangalore traffic?

Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling 🤣🤣🤣@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/fzhx5E8ytY — Kawal Oberoi (@TheKawalOberoi) July 8, 2023

The post prompted Twitter users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Many users shared their own funny moments with smartwatches displaying wrong notifications, while others simply made jokes.

“One time, my smartwatch assumed I had been sitting for too long and asked me to walk around. All this while I was battling outer ring road traffic,” commented one Twitter user.

“It’s even better when it goes into sleep mode while traveling by car near Koramangala,” added another user.

“This happened to me a few days back too,” shared a third person.

A user asked, “Which brand is that watch?”

Another user commented, “Looks like you took a bike ride after a really long time. Even in normal #bangaloretraffic, Apple Watch assumes you are cycling and suggests this. This is a problem with the #AppleWatch and #ios.”

