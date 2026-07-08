Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: WATCH snake spotted on busy road and then….

Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: Bengaluru is known for its fast-paced work culture and bustling life. The city is also defamed for its long traffic jams, with residents of other cities often making fun of its miles-long traffic. But imagine what would happen if a wild creature entered one of these busy roads. This actually happened in the Silicon Valley of India. The city’s traffic had an unexpected, ‘wild’ visitor on Palace Road on the evening of July 7, creating panic among commuters.
In the video shared on X, the serpent can be seen sitting in the middle of the Palace Road with its hood fully spread. The cobra remained on the road for nearly 30-40 minutes. The incident has disrupted traffic as commuters waited for the serpent to move off the road.
Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday
A Cobra on Palace Road.
Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.
Police finally… pic.twitter.com/4EgatP2Lnz
— Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) July 8, 2026
An unusual incident has gone viral online, with users flooding the comments section with their views. Sharing the moment, a user wrote, “Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday. A Cobra on Palace Road.”
The caption of the video read, “Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.”
The cobra’s unexpected appearance forced vehicles to slow down as the snake held its ground. Several users joked that Bengaluru had found a traffic controller unlike any other.
The caption further read, “Police finally arrived and escorted the unexpected roadblock to safety. Only in Bengaluru can a cobra create a traffic jam without owning a BMW.”
After getting the distress call, cops reached the spot and safely rescued the snake. ensuring that onlookers and the serpent remained unharmed.
Traffic movement resumed for minutes after the snake was removed from the road.
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