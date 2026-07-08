  • India News
  • Viral
  • Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: WATCH snake spotted on busy road and then….

Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: WATCH snake spotted on busy road and then….

Traffic on Bengaluru’s Palace Road came to a halt for nearly 40 minutes after a cobra stopped in the middle of the road. The viral video of the incident drew several reactions online.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 8, 2026, 4:43 PM IST
bengaluru snake viral video
Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: WATCH snake spotted on busy road and then….

Bengaluru Traffic vs Cobra: Bengaluru is known for its fast-paced work culture and bustling life. The city is also defamed for its long traffic jams, with residents of other cities often making fun of its miles-long traffic. But imagine what would happen if a wild creature entered one of these busy roads. This actually happened in the Silicon Valley of India. The city’s traffic had an unexpected, ‘wild’ visitor on Palace Road on the evening of July 7, creating panic among commuters.

In the video shared on X, the serpent can be seen sitting in the middle of the Palace Road with its hood fully spread. The cobra remained on the road for nearly 30-40 minutes. The incident has disrupted traffic as commuters waited for the serpent to move off the road.

Read more: WATCH: MS Dhoni celebrates 45th birthday at Trent Bridge watching Team India lose, says THIS about coming out of retirement, video goes viral

Watch The Viral Video Here


An unusual incident has gone viral online, with users flooding the comments section with their views.  Sharing the moment, a user wrote, “Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday. A Cobra on Palace Road.”

The caption of the video read, “Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.”

The cobra’s unexpected appearance forced vehicles to slow down as the snake held its ground. Several users joked that Bengaluru had found a traffic controller unlike any other.

The caption further read, “Police finally arrived and escorted the unexpected roadblock to safety. Only in Bengaluru can a cobra create a traffic jam without owning a BMW.”

Cobra Rescued After 30-40 Minute Of Chaos

After getting the distress call, cops reached the spot and safely rescued the snake. ensuring that onlookers and the serpent remained unharmed.
Traffic movement resumed for minutes after the snake was removed from the road.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.