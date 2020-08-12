Amid the violent riots which broke out in Bengaluru over the alleged offensive Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, a heartwarming video of religious unity has emerged on social media. The video shows Muslim youth forming a human chain to guard a temple during the violence that erupted in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: Major Test For New Top Cop Kamal Pant, Peace Meeting Today

Young men are seen holding hands and ensuring that rioters didn’t attack the temple located in in DJ Halli police station limits in the city. Watch the video here: Also Read - Bengaluru on Fire: Attack on Police, Public Unacceptable, Says Chief Minister Yediyurappa

The video has since then been widely circulated on social media and also shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore”, Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Notably, a Facebook post laced with communal remarks sparked violent clashes in Bengaluru on Tuesday night in which a mob vandalised a police station and the residence of a Congress MLA.