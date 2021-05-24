Bengaluru: Bangalore residents woke up on Monday morning to witness a delightful rare sight of a rainbow-coloured ring around the sun. As the city waits for the monsoon season, these solar rings, visible across the Karnataka capital, were a pleasant sight signifying the possibility of changing weather. The first rainbow ‘halo’ was seen around 11 am and it lasted for over an hour. Pictures went viral on social media platforms with scores of Bengaluru people took to Twitter celebrating the beautiful phenomenon called the Sun Halo. Also Read - Karnataka Records 700 Black Fungus Cases in A Week, State Govt Directs Experts To Track Source Of Infection

What is Sun Halo?

Sun Halo, a “not rare” celestial phenomenon, as Bangaloreans described it, is a perfect 22-degree rainbow ring formation around the Sun caused due to the dispersion of light, in this case sun rays, through hexagonal ice crystals that float in the upper-level cirrus clouds. To further explain, the cirrus clouds contain millions of such tiny ice crystals which deflect or refract and split the white light passing through them to give an impression of a rainbow-coloured ring.

The phenomenon also happens in moonlight, called the Lunar Halo, in which case it is usually less vibrant. The Sun Halo was also seen in Bengaluru last year while another such incident was spotted in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

What Mythology Says About Sun Halo

In African mythology, Sun Halo is considered a sign of great change ahead. According to a Guardian article from 2018, these halos were a superstition of great significance in Babylonian times. It was also used by King Edward IV of England to win a battle during the War of the Roses.

Meanwhile, there is also an old weatherman’s saying which believes that the ring is a sign of the arrival of rains or even a storm.

Here are some beautiful pictures shared on Twitter: