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Bengaluru Metro vs Delhi Metro: Commuter calls out Namma Metro for charging luggage fees of Rs...; leaves internet divided | Viral

Bengaluru Metro vs Delhi Metro: Commuter calls out Namma Metro for charging luggage fees of Rs…; leaves internet divided | Viral

Author Ashish Chanchal took to social media to point out the additional fees charged by the Bengaluru Metro for travelling with a suitcase. He compared the services with those of the national capital, calling them world-class. Here's how the internet reacted

Author Avinash Chanchal shared his experience of travelling in the Bengaluru and Delhi Metro with his luggage

Metro is one of those public transport forms that has made travel easy across metro cities. But did you know that not all metro services provide the same benefits? This was brought to light by a viral post on social media comparing Delhi and Bengaluru Metro services, sparking a debate online.

A post has been going viral on social media comparing the experiences in the metro of both cities, with users weighing in on affordability and commuter convenience in India’s public transport systems.

What led to the discussion?

The discussion began after author Avinash Chanchal shared his experience of travelling with luggage on both metro networks and highlighted a key difference that stood out to him – extra charges for carrying baggage in Bengaluru Metro.

The post was shared with the caption, “Remember this? In Bangalore Metro, I had to pay ₹30 extra just to carry the same bag, even though it already has one of the highest fares in the country.”

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Remember this? In Bangalore Metro, I had to pay ₹30 extra just to carry the same bag, even though it already has one of the highest fares in the country. In Delhi Metro, you can carry a suitcase without paying anything extra. It’s one of the best metro systems in the world for… pic.twitter.com/FghdPIrePI — Avinash Chanchal (@avinashchanchl) April 12, 2026

Recalling his experience, the author stated that he had to pay an additional fee of Rs 30 for carrying a suitcase while travelling in the Bengaluru Metro, even after the system already levied relatively high fares. In contrast, he pointed out that the passengers in the Delhi Metro could carry luggage without having to pay any extra luggage fee.

He argued that such commuter-friendly policies are one of the reasons why Delhi Metro is often regarded as one of the best systems globally, adding that public transport cannot be both expensive and inconvenient if cities want people to rely on it.

Social media reacts to comparison

The post gained traction on social media pretty quickly, leading to reactions from users who weighed in with their varied perspectives. The post garnered 7.91 lakh views online, with some users defending the Bengaluru Metro while others praising the Delhi Metro services.

One of the users wrote, “What?? I’ve been riding the Delhi Metro for ages and had no clue that baggage charges even existed. In Delhi, you can simply board with whatever bag you’re carrying, no extra fees or restrictions.” Meanwhile, another user said, “That’s not even the best part of Delhi Metro. You can check in the luggage in metro station if you have a valid flight ticket and walk like a celebrity into airport without any luggage. Thats 5 star service.”

Defending the Namma Metro, one of the users wrote, “I understand the pain but the scene is that Bangalore metro has to pay for itself while the delhi metro has been paid for.” The user further questioned Grok on how both metros are funded. Another user wrote, “Yes, it should be charged because in a crowded metro one person can stand in its place. If they don’t charge people will arrive with 4-5 big suitcases and occupy ~half coach with luggage.”

Notably, both the metros are funded through a Joint venture model involving the Central Government and the respective States Governments, supplemented by long-term foreign loans primarily from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

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