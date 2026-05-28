Bengaluru Vs Noida: Man compares ironing costs to show how expensive this city is

A Bengaluru-based venture capitalist sparked an online debate after comparing ironing prices in the city with the much lower rates he used to pay in Noida.

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Bengaluru Vs Noida: Man compares ironing costs to show how expensive this city is | Image: ANI

Bengaluru Vs Noida: Moving cities in India is a hectic process and often comes with unexpected shocks. Individuals who move to new cities often face several issues, such as language barriers, cultural differences, and cost. A post by a Bengaluru-based venture capitalist has explained the transition. The post, in which Sajith Pai shared his surprise over ironing prices, has ignited an online discussion. Pai, who recently moved to Bengaluru from Noida, shared a massive price difference in ironing prices.

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Bengaluru Vs Noida: The Vial Post

In a post shared on X, Sajith Pai said that he had shifted to Bengaluru earlier this month and was shocked to see the high expenses, specifically household expenses like ironing clothes.

“I moved to BLR earlier this month, and one thing that genuinely surprised me was how expensive ironing is here,” he wrote.

I moved early this month to BLR, and one of the most surprising findings was the higher cost of ironing. Noida where I prev stayed was ₹5 per piece which I know is a bit on the lower side, so I was expecting slighly higher prices but prices of ₹12-20 per piece (admittedly this… pic.twitter.com/3uoLwwSfNu — Sajith Pai (@sajithpai) May 27, 2026

“I moved to BLR earlier this month, and one thing that genuinely surprised me was how expensive ironing is here,” he wrote.

Pai said that he was paying around Rs 5 per clothing item in Noida and expected Bengaluru to be on the slightly more expensive side. But he was shocked to know the rates across Indiranagar, which ranged between Rs 12 and Rs 20.

What surprised Pai that people who had shifted from Mumbai also felt the silicon city’s iron prices were unusually high.

He highlighted that several ironing vendors in the city use LPG-powered irons instead of coal irons that are still used in North India.

Pai’s second theory quickly caught the attention of the netizens, in which he said that coal is easily available in NCR cities, which helps keep ironing costs lower.

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“I genuinely don’t know, but would love to hear theories behind Bengaluru’s ironing economics,” he joked in the post.

Netizens turned the comments section into a debate zone.

“₹7 for regular ironing and ₹20 for steam press here. Reading some of these prices honestly shocked me. Never thought another city could outdo Mumbai in basic expenses,” a user from Thane said.

In Surat the ironing costs are around Rs 10, a user said.

Other users compared Bengaluru and Hyderabad ironing prices. They said that a few years ago, the prices were around Rs 7 per piece in Bengaluru, but Hyderabad rates have recently touched Rs 15–20.

Netizens said that the ironing vendor increased rates after LPG cylinder prices shot up.