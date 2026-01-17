Home

Bengaluru woman breaks stereotypes on 3 wheels, earns Rs 45000 as auto driver, heartwarming story goes viral

The story highlights how women are now taking up jobs that are no longer traditional and are reshaping perceptions on an everyday basis.

Image: x.com/sneha_prabhu

Viral News: A commuter from Bengaluru recently shared a heartwarming story about a ride that was memorable, as it had a woman auto-rickshaw driver. The woman driver spoke about her work and earnings and took overall pride in the nature of her job and what she does. The candid meeting had struck a chord online, as people could not stop getting the required inspiration from the woman. The story also highlights how women are now taking up jobs that are no longer traditional and are reshaping perceptions on an everyday basis. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the story?

A commuter from Bengaluru named Sneha shared an encounter on her social media. She mentioned that after booking the ride, she was quite cheered to see a woman auto driver. She stated the details of the encounter with the woman driver, who told Sneha about the nature of her work and life. She also stated that as a driver, she earns almost Rs. 45,000 every month.

The story also highlights how women are now taking up jobs that are no longer traditional and are reshaping perceptions on an everyday basis. What stood out from the conversation is that she added that there are nearly 300 women auto drivers spread across the Koramangala region, who also stay connected and support each other. She also said that people have been quite respectful to her.

Viral post

booked an auto.

lady driver pulls up.

my friends got more excited than me lol “omg omg it’s a woman driver.” obviously had to talk to her. > she told me namma yatri trained her for 40days ig, felt that electric auto was easier to ride

> got the auto on loan,she has already… pic.twitter.com/2RLvoYkCDC — sneha (@sneha_prabhu) January 17, 2026

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Glad to hear that women auto and cab drivers are slowly but steadily increasing in our country as it would really help in ensuring the safety of women travelling alone, especially at night. Another great step towards ensuring women’s safety”, and another wrote, “Its really very cool to find them. Even though they are rash sometimes it feels like some developing changes are happening.”

The third user wrote, “Need to normalize more of this.. society needs more women to participate in the economy.. India’s GDP could easily be 20% more if women’s participation went up.”

