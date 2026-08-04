‘Didn’t order this’: Bengaluru woman exposes COD scam in viral Instagram claim

The woman said she was asked to pay ₹500 for a parcel she never placed an order for. Upon opening the package, she found just half a bar of Rin soap inside, prompting her to post the incident online as a warning to fellow shoppers.

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A video share by a Bengaluru woman flags a COD scam on delivery packages. Image Credit: @sanatan_kannada/X

An Instagram video going viral has raised alarm over a possible cash-on-delivery scam in Bengaluru after a woman alleged that she received a parcel she did not order and was asked to pay for it.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen questioning a delivery agent who brought a parcel worth Rs 500 to her home. She insisted that she had not ordered anything and asked why she should make a payment for the package.

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What did the video reveal?

A video has been going viral on social media where a woman can be seen confronting a delivery agent who appears at her doorstep with a package worth Rs 500, asking him about the sender of the package.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I never ordered anything like this. Who sent you? Why should I pay Rs 500 for a product I didn’t buy? Call your boss.”

After the woman questioned the delivery, the executive contacted another person over the phone and handed the call to her. She accused the company of attempting to deceive customers through fake delivery requests.

⚠️ Karnataka, Stay Alert! Bengaluru resident Sowmya Suresh has shared an alarming experience. According to her, a ₹500 Cash on Delivery (COD) parcel arrived at her home in her name and address, even though she had never placed such an order. After refusing to pay and opening… pic.twitter.com/mdaW8dFwYY — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) August 4, 2026

The woman accused them of attempting to cheat customers, saying, “This is clearly a scam. If I had paid Rs 500 without verifying the package, I would have lost my money. I’m recording this and posting it on Instagram to warn others.”

The person on the other end of the call, however, insisted that the woman had placed the order through Instagram. She denied the claim and refused to make the payment.

As shown in the video, the woman later checked the parcel and found it contained nothing valuable — only a damaged box with half a bar of Rin soap. This, she said, confirmed her doubts about a possible fraudulent delivery.

The viral video has sparked a discussion online, with several users coming forward and claiming they had faced similar situations with fake or unwanted COD orders.

Internet reactions

A social media user shared a safety tip, asking people to tear up parcel boxes and shipping labels before disposing of them. The user said that reusing address details could lead to misuse and cautioned shoppers to be careful if an online order suddenly switches to a COD payment option.

One of the users wrote, “It’s not the delivery guy’s fault. I have experienced this multiple times. I think there are a lot of businesses on Flipkart that use bots to order their products to your address and they get address info from having a Flipkart account. Flipkart team is aware of this yet do nothing.”

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Meanwhile, another wrote, “Maybe dangerous people around u and they are tracking you ..it seems like a pre-planning stage.” A third user wrote, “Same thing had happened to me like a year back .. and I guess it was this same guy who had come home with a similar package and asked me to pay 500. And when I refused, saying I didn’t order anything, he got offended and started saying I was wasting his time.”

Another user wrote, “Always dispose of your package with address and other details tampered! So that they don’t use the package to do these scams.” A fifth user wrote, “Even I too was a victim of this scam. I was forced to pay the courier person.”