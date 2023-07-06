Home

Bengaluru Woman Wins Hearts With Her Welcome Gift For Tenant – A Kilo Of Kimchi

A landlady in Bengaluru prepared a Korean side dish as a welcome gift for her tenant. She stored it in the fridge for them to enjoy after moving in.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made up of fermented vegetables. (Credits: Twitter)

Imagine shifting into a new home as a tenant, too tired to even drink a glass of water from the kitchen. Surprisingly, you find your favourite dish in the fridge. What will be your reaction? Well, something similar happened to a tenant in Bengaluru. At a time when landlords in the city are being criticised for demanding exorbitant rents, a woman has won hearts for her gift to her tenant. The woman, who was about to sublet her apartment, thought of giving her tenant a delicious welcome gift. She prepared a kilo of Kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish and kept it inside the refrigerator for her tenant to relish. The woman has gained attention on Twitter for all the right reasons.

What Is Kimchi?

Kimchi is a traditional Korean delicacy. It is a side dish made up of fermented and salted vegetables. The dish contains napa cabbage or Korean radish. Kimchi is garnished with a variety of seasonings like garlic, ginger, gochugaru, spring onions, and jeotgal.

What Did The Woman Say?

As soon as the Twitter user uploaded a picture of the kimchi she prepared, the post went viral. She captioned the image, “I made 1kg batch of kimchi and kept it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for)”

I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for) pic.twitter.com/xsjjthKkJJ — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

Twitter Reacts To Bengaluru Woman’s Winning Gesture

The tweet soon garnered nearly 40,000 views and several comments. Many people were left amazed. A user commented, “Idk that, but how do I apply to be your tenant?”

idk that, but how do i apply to be your tenant? — woke goblin (@formrpessimist) July 5, 2023

“Find me a landlord like this please,” read another tweet.

Find me a landlord like this pls 🥲 — Pooja Rohra (@pooshyaaa7) July 5, 2023

One account called it the “cutest gesture.”

Cutest gesture — Priya Patel (@commonpriya) July 5, 2023

“That’s so sweet of you,” said another individual.

That’s soo sweeet of you 😭♥️ — literallynobody (@nautanki_naari) July 5, 2023

Another Bengaluru Landlord Moment

In a similar incident, another Twitter user from Bengaluru praised her landlord for his sweet gestures. She said that her landlord often treats her and her roommate to milkshakes and iced coffees.

Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, “My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my rommie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, cold drinks, shakes and this time, he brought cold coffee for us. Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de (may God give everyone a landlord like this).”

My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my rommie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us😭😭

Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de🥹 pic.twitter.com/ILcFwpyVpa — Srishti Mittal (@SrishtiMittal22) June 22, 2023

The tweet garnered a variety of comments. While some appreciated the landlord’s gesture, others did not find it convincing. What are your thoughts about the post?

