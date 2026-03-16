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Benjamin Netanyahus video showing him sipping coffee is Deepfake, says Grok; What is the reality then?

Benjamin Netanyahu’s video showing him sipping coffee is Deepfake, says Grok; What is the reality then?

This entire controversy has surfaced at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at their peak.

The debate on the internet intensified regarding whether the video was authentic or generated by AI.

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again making headlines on social media. For the past week, bizarre rumours regarding him have been circulating across the internet. Some users have been claiming that Netanyahu has died or was killed in an Iranian attack.

Claims of it being AI video

These rumours originated from a viral video in which Netanyahu appeared to have six fingers on his hand. Many people on social media labelled it an AI-generated video, raising questions as to whether it featured a digital double rather than the actual person. It was from this point that theories questioning whether or not Netanyahu was still alive began to spread.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

What does Grok say?

Since he has not yet appeared in a live broadcast, these rumours have gained momentum. Amidst this, a new video was posted from his official X handle. However, people on the internet are raising doubts about this video as well. Some suggest that while it may not be AI-generated, it likely features a body double for Netanyahu. Furthermore, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, is also labelling this video as fake.

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Coffee video

On Sunday, March 15, a new video surfaced on Netanyahu’s official social media accounts. In the video, he is seen standing in a café, sipping his coffee, and responding to the rumours in a light-hearted, humorous manner.

In the video, he remarks that people are claiming he is dead, yet here he is—visibly alive and enjoying his coffee.

Grok says Netanyahu’s video is Deepfake

Grok, the AI ​​chatbot, has sparked a fresh controversy regarding this video. When a user on social media asked Grok whether the video was authentic, the chatbot replied that it could potentially be an AI-generated deepfake.

Grok stated that the video contains several visual cues pointing toward AI generation. Some users also drew attention to peculiar lip-syncing in the video, an unusual level of coffee in the cup, and certain unnatural elements in the background. Consequently, the debate on the internet intensified regarding whether the video was authentic or generated by AI.

Café’s photos shared

Meanwhile, photographs of the café where Netanyahu was seen drinking his coffee have been released. The cafe stated that the Prime Minister had indeed visited the establishment in person and that the photos were taken at that specific time. This reinforced the assertion that Netanyahu is very much alive and active.

This entire controversy has surfaced at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at their peak. The situation in the region remains highly volatile following the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Against this backdrop, rumours regarding Netanyahu’s death—specifically claims that he had perished in an attack carried out by Iran—began to spread rapidly.

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