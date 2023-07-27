Home

Berkeley Professor Accidentally Walked Into Oppenheimer Set; Then This Happened

Days after the release of Oppenheimer, Gašper Beguš, a professor at Berkeley, shared his experience of accidentally walking into the set of the film during a shoot.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, was released on July 21. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is winning hearts worldwide. Based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, the film released on July 21. Since being released, social media is filled with some amusing and fascinating posts related to the film. Not only this, the Oppenheimer vs Barbie debate is ruling over the world since both the films released on the same date. No doubt that both movies are a big hit and have managed to garner a lot of acclaim. But, one post about Oppenheimer by Gašper Beguš, Principal of Bowles Hall Residential College in Berkeley University, has left social media stunned. In a post on social media platform X (earlier called Twitter), the professor shared his experience of accidentally walking into the set of the film during a shoot.

Gašper Beguš’ Oppenheimer Experience

Sharing a picture from the sets of Oppenheimer, Gašper Beguš wrote, “I was innocently walking on campus one day when I saw a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group had a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups). Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene.”

I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups) Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out… pic.twitter.com/pLSG0CjauC — Gašper Beguš (@begusgasper) July 25, 2023

How Social Media Reacted

Since being shared, the post has garnered around 5.3 million views. People chimed in tons of personal experiences in the comment section. “I was wondering if they shot the film at the universities, they said they were at. That’s so cool!” wrote a user.

I was wondering if they shot the movie at the universities they said they were at. That’s so cool! — Allison I Hilger (@drahilger) July 25, 2023

Another remarked, “They posted casting calls for extras on Craigslist here in Santa Fe. I regret not responding!”. Beguš replied and said, “Maybe if I wore more vintage clothes, the director would not have noticed me and I would be in the movie today!”

They posted casting calls for extras on Craigslist here in Santa Fe. I regret not responding! — Krista Rockne (@NoHotSauce2Hot) July 25, 2023

An individual shared, “Something similar happened to me many years ago at UBC, except they asked ‘Are you an extra?’ Long story short, I am in an Al Pacino film.”

Something similar happened to me many years ago at UBC, except they asked “are you an extra?” Long story short, I am in an Al Pacino film. — Andrew Gordon Wilson (@andrewgwils) July 26, 2023

An account claimed, “I had similar experiences when they filmed a Transformer sequel in Downtown Detroit. I walked through the set of the Harold and Kumar Christmas movie completely unaware until I saw cameras.”

I had similar experiences when they filmed a Transformer sequel in Downtown Detroit. Also, walked through the set of the Harold and Kumar xmas movie completed unaware until i saw cameras. — Joe the Happiest Boy on Earth (@vwfacts1) July 26, 2023

“I was a freshman at @monmouthu when they filmed parts of “Annie” there. (Warbucks mansion was the admin building.) Interesting experience,” a comment read.

I was a Freshman at @monmouthu when they filmed parts of “Annie” there. (Warbucks mansion was the admin building.) Interesting experience. — JR, Geek At Large (@Mac_286) July 26, 2023

About Oppenheimer

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer stars Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, J Robert Oppenheimer. The film also casts Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Lt Leslie Groves Jr, biologist Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. Oppenheimer also features Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Gary Oldman, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, and Jason Clarke.

