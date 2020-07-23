A journalist in Bihar has sparked a laugh riot online after conducting a satirical interview of two donkeys for being out on the road without a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking a dig at people who still don’t follow Covid-19 guidelines, the journalist is winning praises for creating awareness on the importance of face masks in such a hilarious manner. Also Read - How Bizarre! Donkey Arrested On Charge of Gambling in Pakistan, FIR Also Filed Against It

Odisha IPS officer Arun Bothra shared a video clip where a journalist was seen interviewing a donkey sitting by the side of a road. He then proceeds to ask passersby to identify the animal that hadn’t worn a face mask and sarcastically implies that anyone who doesn’t wear a mask is a donkey!

“Bina mask ke kyun road par baithe hain bhai? Lockdown hai aap bahar ghum kar rahe hain. Sanitize karte hain khud ko? (Why are you sitting on the road without a mask? You are roaming outside during the lockdown. Do you sanitise yourself?”)

“Best media interview of the Lockdown period,” Bothra wrote while sharing the video. Watch the hilarious interview ever:

Best media interview of the Lockdown period 😎 pic.twitter.com/qbHGflcoBx — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) July 21, 2020

The reporter also talks to several people who were roaming around without wearing face masks. The journalist concludes, “Gadha jo hai bhaiya lockdown me bahar ghumta hai aur mask nahi lagata hai…

Netizens were impressed with the creativity of the interviewer for driving home an important message in a light-hearted manner. Here are some reactions:

They are sending a massage that if u don’t ware a mask that means you are a donkey ….. We have to take massage from@such clips … nice one 👍 — Mahesh Shinde (@maheshshinde518) July 22, 2020

That Donkey is like "Yeh Gadha hai ya Mei" pic.twitter.com/CCBJdn7kCI — Sumesh Reddiar (@Sumeshreddiar) July 22, 2020

True sir… Mask nahi lagane wala har admi gadha he …

Respected regards pic.twitter.com/FNjMoay5Yj — Harish Kumar Choudhary (@HarishK75443697) July 21, 2020

Last line was really meaningful *Gadha jo hai woh lockdown me bahar ghumta hai aur mask nahi lagta hai.* He was pointing this to the person who was standing without mask in the lockdown. Awesome creativity 👌🏻 — Sajid Mohammed (@optimisticsajid) July 21, 2020

Real message is in the very last line "Gadha lockdown me bahar ghoomta hai, aur mask bhi nahi lagata hai".. the guy being interviewed didn't get the sarcasm 😅😅 — Prabhat Chaturvedi (@PrabChats) July 21, 2020

Twist is just too good. What looks stupidity in beginning turns out it is superb build up to an excellent climax — Parvesh Hindustani (@ProudIndian121) July 22, 2020

He deserves award for innovative journalism for a better cause of the larger society. Funny & humorous too. — ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନୀ ଓଡ଼ିଆ (@Swabhimanodia) July 22, 2020

Well, the next time you decide to venture out without a mask, remember this interview and don’t be a Covidiot!