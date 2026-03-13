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Best moment: Sons shower flower petals on mother to celebrate her birthday; internet adores the wholesome bond | Watch viral video

‘Best moment’: Sons shower flower petals on mother to celebrate her birthday; internet adores the wholesome bond | Watch viral video

Viral video: The two sons surprise their mother with a sweet floral treat. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram @akshit_singh.23 (videograb)

Viral News: Social media sometimes features moments which are wholesome and heartwarming. One such video was shared on Instagram in which two brothers enter the kitchen of a house with flower petals. The two then approach their mother and shower petals on her. According to the caption, the video is from the woman’s birthday, in which her sons decided to drop a sweet surprise. When they shower flower petals on her, she is seen hugging one of them immediately. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a brother duo who enter their house’s kitchen by hiding flower petals at their back. When they both enter the kitchen, they call their mother and surprise her with a sweet gesture. The two brothers are seen showering the flower petals on the mother. The reaction of the woman has struck a chord online as she immediately hugs one of her sons.

The mother hugged the son after he picked up the flowers from the floor to shower them on her again. It’s evident from the lady’s reaction that she was not anticipating the sweet surprise from her sons. The brothers are also wearing the same coloured t-shirts in the video while giving the surprise to their mother.

The internet was quick to make the video viral because of the purity, depth, and innocence of the moment. The heartwarming video has received more than 4 million views on Instagram.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshit Singh (@akshit_singh.23)

The video was shared with the caption, “Happy birthday Maa.”

The woman keeps smiling as the two sons shower flower petals on her. When one of the sons picks up flowers from the floor to shower her again, she quickly hugs him out of love.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Best moment for a mother,” and another wrote, “Fortunate mother.”

The third comment read, “This is so beautiful.”

In the plethora of wholesome videos, this one has received tremendous love on the social media platform.

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