‘Best parking ever?’ Woman on Scooty stuck high in tree; Internet wants answer for her ‘Amazing skill’

A bizarre video showing a woman and a child sitting on a scooter high up in a tree has gone viral on social media. While users are sharing hilarious reactions, many are also questioning whether the unusual clip is real or AI-generated.

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'Best parking ever?' Woman on Scooty stuck high in tree; Internet wants answer (Image: Video grab)

A strange video showing a woman and a child sitting on a scooter high up in a tree has left the internet puzzled. The clip, which is being widely shared on social media, appears to show the scooter resting several feet above the ground on a tree along what looks like a busy road. The unusual sight has sparked a flood of funny comments and questions from viewers.

Many users were left wondering how the scooter ended up in the tree in the first place. Some joked about the woman’s unusual “parking skills”, while others simply asked, “How did she get up there?”

The bizarre scene has also led to speculation about whether the video is genuine. While some social media users believe it could be a real incident, others suspect that the footage may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

The doubt comes at a time when AI-generated videos and digitally edited clips are becoming increasingly common on social media. Several users have therefore urged others not to believe the video without checking its source.

I was amazed by this girl’s vehicle parking skills! pic.twitter.com/qSGuGz3YJS — Pappu (@priyakuttytwtz) August 25, 2026

So far, there is no confirmed information about where the video was recorded or what actually happened before the scooter was seen in the tree. No reliable details about the woman, child or the circumstances behind the unusual scene have emerged either.

How is the internet reacting to the video?

“She must have K-9 traits and was chasing squirrels”

“She should be in next Dhoom movie or fast & furious franchise!!!”

“she has done what we have always been wanting to do when parking is full…”

“Amazing skill How did she even do that?”

For now, the mystery remains unsolved. Whether it is an actual incident, a digitally edited clip or an AI-generated video, the bizarre sight has certainly caught the internet’s attention.