Beti Ho to Aisi; Little Girl Helps Visually Impaired Parents At A Food Stall | Watch Video Here

Little Girl Helps Visually Impaired Parents At A Food Stall(Photo Credit: Instagram/mith_mumbaikar)

Viral Video: Children are the gifts of God. The most important relationship to a child is the one they develop with their parent. It is truly said that there is no relationship on earth that is as safe, selfless, and limitless as a parent-child’s. A similar kind of video is going around on the Internet. In the heartwarming video, we can see a school-going girl taking care of her visually impaired parents at a street food stall in Mumbai.

In the short clip, the little girl is seen assisting her parents and serving them snacks as the couple sits down to eat at the roadside shop. Finally, the couple is seen getting up and walking with their daughter leading the way. The video was shared by an Instagram user named Mith Indulkar.

“I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Every day I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade – Jhangid, Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares you more than your parents, So care them before they leaves you,” reads the post alongside the video.

Till now, the video has received 1,094,231 likes and over 4 million views. Netizens reacted quickly to the wholesome video. They flooded the comments section with hearts and clapping hands emojis. “This is what should people learn from others 😍❤️,” wrote one user. “God bless this girl and her family ❤️❤️,” expressed a second user. “It’s really heart touching and peaceful to see there’s beautiful bond,” added another user. “She’s doing what majority of teenagers and grownups fail to realise they should be doing, Taking Care of her parents at such a tender age,” added the fourth user.