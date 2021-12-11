New Delhi: Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg, who recently caused a stir on social media after laying off 900 employees over a zoom call, said he is taking time off with immediate effect. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan is taking time off with immediate effect and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will be reporting to the board, a mail from the company’s board stated, according to a report by Vice.Also Read - Third Shot Of Covid Vaccine Necessary To Fight 'Super Mutant' Omicron Variant: Study

Garg had earlier apologised after he was criticised globally for firing 900 employees on a Zoom call. In a letter to his current staff, Garg had apologised for the way the issue was handled, saying that he had "blundered" execution of communicating the decision.

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg said in his apology letter.

The Better.com CEO laid off about nine per cent of its workforce through a 3-minute Zoom call this week, citing market efficiency, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision. “This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear…If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” he had said.