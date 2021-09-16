New Delhi: The All Indian Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification that there are two fake websites that are surfacing in the names of AICTE websites. The council further added that they have only one official and original website aicte-india.org.in which is responsible to deal which is designated for students. However, the two websites are aictsd.com and aictetindia.org.in. are fake and the AICTE authorities will not be responsible if the students get duped in any way from such websites.Also Read - Delhi University To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From Tomorrow | Details Here

The authority further mentioned that students who need to use the AICTE website must check the authentic portal only before proceeding further.

The aim to release the notification was to make the students aware of the increasing fraud which can occur if the candidates do not check their college credentials before making transactions while applying for the academic year. Moreover, while registering on such fake websites, the applicant's application form does not reach the real college authority.

As per the notice, the council said, “This is to bring to the notice of General public and stakeholders that the official website of All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has the URL https://aicte-india.org. It has been observed that some websites with similar-looking URLs like- www.aictsd.com, www.aictetindia.org, etc do not belong to AICTE.”

AICTE partnership with Microsoft

Microsoft and the AICTE have collaborated for the Future Ready Talent internship program which seeks to make a difference in the 1.5 lakh students’ lives by leading their hands to pursue higher education. The students will be given certificates and will be helped to master their skills. The internship program will follow the new National Education Policy(NEP 2020).