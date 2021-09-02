Mumbai: Twitter users are left devastated after Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. The popular TV actor was best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was just 40 years old.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Sana Khan Says Shehnaaz Gill is Heartbroken | Live Updates

“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

The news has come as a jolt for millions of his fans who can’t believe that their favourite TV star is no more. As soon as the news broke, people expressed their disbelief, while some poured tributes and condolences for the loved actor.

One user wrote, ”This is beyond shocking!! #SiddharthShukla no more!!He suffered a heart-attack. Unbelievable and Devastating. I am Speechless!! Prayers for his family.” Another wrote, ”Life is so unpredictable! Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of 40-years young talented actor #SidharthShukla My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! May Waheguru bless his soul.”

Here are how other people are reacting to his sudden death:

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

Can someone please confirm if this is true? #SiddharthShukla news i am not able to digest — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 2, 2021

Siddharth Shukla was a only guy who spoke to me During Second Wave Regarding the Oxygen,Beds Availability in Mumbai and If I need any Help . He did his best to help everyone Was really worried about his people . Rest In Peace Sir #SiddharthShukla 💕 — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️keshu (@Keshu__10) September 2, 2021

Shocking… Unbelievable… I was in the middle of a news meeting and the news flashed. For a second I cudnt believe it’s the same young actor we were seeing all these years.

परिवार को.. माँ को शक्ति दें ईश्वर 🙏 RIP #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/gpyqsX078n — Meenakshi Kandwal मीनाक्षी कंडवाल (@MinakshiKandwal) September 2, 2021

Actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. He was 40 years old . Gone too soon 🥺💔

Om Shanti 🙏🙏#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ybixx9oe5w — Hemant Kashyap. (@Hemantkashyappp) September 2, 2021

OMG.. OMG.. #SiddharthShukla passed away after a heart attack.. Cannot believe this.. Om Shanti — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 2, 2021

Actor #SiddharthShukla passed away today because of a heart attack. Shocking. Life so unpredictable. May God give strength to the family. ॐ शांति! — Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) September 2, 2021

Wasn’t a fan but this is saddening and comes as a shock.💔 Even he was commoner like Sushant who reached to his heights with all his hard work. Om Shanti 🙏🏻🌸

RIP 🙏🏻#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/tEUswU8B0v — Ruchi 🚩🇮🇳 (@Ruchi4Tweets) September 2, 2021

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu”. He also participated in reality shows, including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7” and “Bigg Boss 13”.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” where he had a supporting role. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

