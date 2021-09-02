Mumbai: Twitter users are left devastated after Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. The popular TV actor was best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was just 40 years old.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Sana Khan Says Shehnaaz Gill is Heartbroken | Live Updates
“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.
The news has come as a jolt for millions of his fans who can’t believe that their favourite TV star is no more. As soon as the news broke, people expressed their disbelief, while some poured tributes and condolences for the loved actor.
One user wrote, ”This is beyond shocking!! #SiddharthShukla no more!!He suffered a heart-attack. Unbelievable and Devastating. I am Speechless!! Prayers for his family.” Another wrote, ”Life is so unpredictable! Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of 40-years young talented actor #SidharthShukla My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! May Waheguru bless his soul.”
Here are how other people are reacting to his sudden death:
Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu”. He also participated in reality shows, including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7” and “Bigg Boss 13”.
In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” where he had a supporting role. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.
(With Agency inputs)