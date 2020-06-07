Facebook users in Assam turn uncomfortable as sharing a picture of Lenin or writing words like ‘Lal Salam‘ and ‘Comrade’ can now land you in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as per National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s chargesheet against Akhil Gogoi‘s associate – Bittu Sonowal. After arresting the Right to Information (RTI) activist Akhil Gogoi in December last year for his alleged role in anti-CAA protests in Assam, NIA arrested Sonowal and two other aides of Gogoi under various charges of the UAPA in January this year. Also Read - #MeToo: American Blogger Accuses Pakistan's Former Interior Minister of Spiking Drink Before Raping Her in Islamabad in 2011

According to Outlook, NIA filed a chargesheet against Sonowal on May 29 which mentioned that he had uploaded one photo of Communist icon Vladimir Lenin with the words, , “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them”. However, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti president Bhasco Saikia told the news agency, “The NIA wants to establish that Akhil Gogoi (who is KMSS’s advisor) is a maoist but they couldn’t give any concrete evidence. They also mentioned about the books on Maoism. The NIA had seized books like ‘An Introduction to Socialism’ and ‘Communist Manifesto’ among others. These books were bought from open market. This is ridiculous.” Also Read - 'Dragon is Funding This Mayhem'? Netizens Slam Twitter For Temporarily Blocking Amul India's Account After 'Boycott Chinese Goods' Creative

An uproar erupted on social media as users pointed out that even freedom fighter like Bhagat Singh used words like ‘Comrade’ in his letters “To Young Political Workers”. While one user lashed, “Can you imagine someone like Bhagat Singh living in these times? Assam Govt & NIA would have put him behind bars under UAPA for using the word ‘Comrade’ in his letters! (sic)”, another agitated, “Bhagat Singh was reading lenin’s book, if he were here would he be jailed under UAPA? (sic)” and public interest lawyer and activist, Prashant Bhushan, tweeted, “NIA Cites Activist’s Use of Lenin’s Photo, Words Like ‘Lal Salam,’ Comrade’ to Justify UAPA Charges! So being a Marxist & believing in equality means you’re a terrorist according to NIA. Soon being secular will also be so.If not a bhakt you’re a terrorist! (sic).” Also Read - BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Grabs Negative Limelight For India as Mark Zuckerberg Criticises His Delhi Riots Threat in Facebook’s Hate Speech Policy

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Can you imagine someone like Bhagat Singh living in these times? Assam Govt & NIA would have put him behind bars under UAPA for using the word ‘Comrade’ in his letters!https://t.co/TAp9Vnlj8c — Abijith Venu (@AbijithVT) June 5, 2020

Bhagat Singh was reading lenin’s book, if he were here would he be jailed under UAPA? — karan charan (@karanch25239332) June 6, 2020

NIA Cites Activist’s Use of Lenin’s Photo, Words Like ‘Lal Salam,’ Comrade’ to Justify UAPA Charges! So being a Marxist & believing in equality means you’re a terrorist according to NIA. Soon being secular will also be so.If not a bhakt you’re a terrorist! https://t.co/9HuPjCSYMa — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 6, 2020

BJP-RSS’s NIA would hv labeled Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, if reading Lenin can amount to UAPA charges.

This is expected 4m a party that know nothing about revolution. They frame up falsified charges any dissenter. #FreeSafooraZargar &other activistshttps://t.co/lPg2gv09rg — Alqamah (@AlqamahSayeed89) June 6, 2020

A reminder that if Bhagat Singh and colleagues lived in this age, they would probably have been in jail under UAPA or similar laws. — Bikramjeet Batra (@bjbatra) March 23, 2020

#Thread. Saying Lal Salaam and Comrade, + socialist literature & Communist Manifesto or Lenin can get you jailed under UAPA. So here’s a loud & proud #LalSalaam from this #Comrade to all others who are comrades coz, in Che’s words, they tremble with indignation at injustice. pic.twitter.com/ESKLNxMOPa — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 5, 2020

Saying “Lal Salaam” & “comrade” will get you in jail. Me to Bhakts: “LOL shalom”😛😛 — ಕ್ವಾಟರ್ ಕುಟ್ಟಿ (@QuaterKutti) June 5, 2020

I’m not a Communist by belief. But happy to be labeled one if that’s the tag being used by the Modi govt to persecute dissent. So Lal Salaam Comrade @AmitShah ji. Here’s a book recco which *might* just help broaden ur views. Ask your ignoramuses at the NIA to read it too. pic.twitter.com/Vm5QiBO21j — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 6, 2020

The word comrade literally means-a fellow member of an organisation or for that matter, can also be used to refer to a friend. Even my anti Left friends have admitted tat they feel a sense of belonging nd camaraderie when referred to as a “comrade”. “Lal Salaam” is an emotion. https://t.co/AvteyIV2EF — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) June 6, 2020

After the investigating agency, within the specified period of 90 days, failed to file a chargesheet against him under UAPA, Gogoi was granted bail on March 17 by a special NIA court. However, two days later, he was arrested again.