New Delhi: Of late, the Indian government has been on a name-changing spree of cities for all reasons, political and historical. Whether those deserve a rechristening, is a debate for another day, but there are many cities in India that have hilariously funny names, and those might benefit from a name-change! There are several Indian cities and villages that have names that are too funny to be true. While some are plain bizarre, some are super embarrassing that will leave you in splits.Also Read - Video: New York Streets Turn Into Waterfalls, Roads Into Rivers After Thunderstorm | Watch

Here is a list of 10 places in India that will amuse you with their uncommon names:

1.Poo or Pooh

No, it isn’t Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, but a small town in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is mostly renowned for its apricot orchards and vineyards.

2.Bhainsa

Bhainsa is a town in Nirmal district Telangana. The town has witnessed multiple communal riots in the past few years.

3.Tatti Khana

Tatti Khana village is located in Hayathnagar Tehsil of Rangareddy district in Telangana. Interestingly, Tatti Khana is home to just around 23 families.

4. Cumbum

Cumbum is a town and municipality in Theni district in the western part of the Madurai of Tamil Nadu. The Cumbum Valley is located in the Western Ghats and it is well-known for its picturesque location and sweet water.

5. Daru

Daru-Kharika is a village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. But you won’t get any free daru here!

6. Kala Bakra

A group of black goats? No, Kala Bakra is a village in the Jalandhar District of Punjab.

7. Lailunga

Lailunga is located in Raigarh district in Chattisgarh.

8. Gadha

Gadha village is located in Himatnagar taluka of Sabar Kantha district in Gujarat. There are about 622 houses in gadha village.

9. Suar

Suar is a city and a municipal board in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

10. Sasura

Sasura village is located in Kaij tehsil of Bid district in Maharashtra, India.

11. Pimple Saudagar

Pimple Saudagar is a neighbourhood in the city of Pune. It is situated 6 kilometres (3.7 mi) from Chinchwad and centered in between the suburbs of Baner and Aundh.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written just for fun and is in no way meant to offend any of the residents of these place)