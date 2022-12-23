‘Bhaiya Accha Banana’: Zomato’s Request to Customers Giving Cooking Instructions Goes Viral. Check Tweet Here

Viral Post: It is truly said that a recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring soul to the recipe. Nothing brings people together like good food. However, in today’s digital era, if you’ve ever ordered food from a restaurant or a food delivery application such as Zomato, you’ve probably come across the ‘cooking instructions’ section after adding your favorite items to the cart. Most of us prefer our food cooked in a specific way; some prefer it extra spicy, while others prefer it tailored to their preferences.

Understanding their customers’ needs, many food aggregators have added a ‘cooking instructions’ section before placing an order. This not only helps the customer get their preferred taste, but it also helps the restaurant avoid negative feedback. Although most people would write about allergies or dislikes for certain foods, Zomato has now revealed the most common cooking instruction.

Zomato, the food delivery platform took to Twitter and stated that the most common instruction was “bhaiya accha banana” (Brother, prepare the food well). “guys please stop writing “bhaiya accha banana” as cooking instructions 🤦‍♂️,” reads the official tweet.

CHECK ZOMATO VIRAL TWEET HERE

guys please stop writing “bhaiya accha banana” as cooking instructions 🤦‍♂️ — zomato (@zomato) December 22, 2022



Netizens were too quick to respond to Zomato’s tweet. The comment section was flooded with witty remarks, mixed reactions, and hilarious comments. Till now, the viral post has received 339.3K Views and over 6,000 likes. “Zomato please stop taking extra money in the name of delivery & tax charges 🤦🏻‍♀️,” wrote one user. “Itna sach kaun bolta hai woh bhi social media pe… 😂😂,” commented another user.

“My zomato is my dad if I am.sick no cooking instructions he knows my my menu definitely with out extra charges he will send someone with full tiffin for 2 time 😃😃😃 Mom says बाप ने ही बिगाड़ रखा है😝😜😜,” expressed the third user. “Please stop asking cooking instructions. Humko woh food item banaane aata toh @zomato pe thodi order karte bhai, (If we knew how to make the dish, why would we order on Zomato),” a fourth user added