Want Some Bhaang This Holi? Forget Zomato Because Delhi Police Is Watching You

Replying to a user's request asking for the delivery of bhang, Zomato's reply "don't deliver bhaang ki goli", has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Holi hai! And with Holi comes trouble for police with drunk men on the roads and people trying to get hold of ‘bhaang’. In Metro cities, we obviously depend on delivery websites to order day-to-day essentials. And on Holi, ‘bhaang’ is obviously essential. A similar request and reply have gone viral on Twitter.

In response to Shubham’s tweet, the company said: “Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don’t deliver bhang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times”.

someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times 😭 — zomato (@zomato) March 7, 2023

And this is not it! Soon after this, the Delhi Police also joined the conversation, saying: “If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang”.

The tweet, of course, got an amazing response from social media users.

“Hello @zomato, I live in Delhi, not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation,” a user replied to Zomato’s tweet.

‘Bhaang’ is made from the leaves of the cannabis plant and is usually consumed in Holi mixed with “thandai” or in some foods. When the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act classified cannabis as a “drug” in 1985, it exempted bhaang on social and cultural grounds.

Now if you also live in Metro and are trying to get hold of some bhaang this Holi, please tick off Zomato from your list. Happy Holi!

