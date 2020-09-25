Farmer outfits across the country are observing Bharat Bandh today to protest against the three contentious agricultural legislation passed in Parliament. As part of the agitations, the farmers held demonstrations in many parts of the country and blocked highways leading to New Delhi using trucks, tractors and combine harvesters. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: 'Rail Roko' in Punjab, Blockades in Haryana as India Witnesses Farmer Protest Over Farm Bills | Top Points

However, the farmers ensured that the protests are being held peacefully and cooperated with the police, with no disruption of law and order. Three videos have emerged on social media which show people making way for an approaching ambulance and have gone viral since then.

The first video shows protesting farmers making way for the ambulance on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway. Watch:

In a similar second video, a large number of farmers help an ambulance find its way through the crowd in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

Farmers and the @Uppolice help to make way for an ambulance during the #FarmersProtest in west UP’s Hapur . Good job 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Uekm8lwBOD — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 25, 2020

The third video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor and the fourth from Mumbai:

🇮🇳 Kisan always thinks of others before their own well being and benefits. Agitating farmers in west UP’s Bijnor allow an ambulance to pass. #FarmersProtest #IStandWithIndianFarmers pic.twitter.com/ti3QU4u6Ko — Niladri Shekhar Biswas (@Niladri84736699) September 25, 2020

These are Our Farmers.. Annadata Of The Nation.. Stopped Their March Just to pass An Ambulance.. Salute To All #KisanMarchesAgain pic.twitter.com/wgtvWD39dF — Shiva Togarwar (@shiva7togarwar) February 20, 2019

Many social media users lauded the police and farmers for ensuring a peaceful protest while some others lamented the violation of social distancing protocols.

Cutting across party lines, the day-long statewide protests by farmers evoked a huge response and normal life was disrupted.

However, amid nationwide farmer protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on Friday that, “Small and marginal farmers, who constitute 86 per cent of those involved in agriculture, will benefit the most from agricultural reforms and the new laws.”

The protests are largely against three bills that were recently passed by Parliament in its monsoon session — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

(With IANS inputs)