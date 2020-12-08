New Delhi: Amid a Bharat bandh call on Tuesday, the farmers’ protest against Modi government’s farm laws entered its 13th day on Tuesday. While farmers continued to rally at the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-UP border today, many individuals and organizations alike have come forward to extend support to them. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi, Haryana Police Issue Traffic Advisories Amid Chakka Jam | List of Roads, Highways to be Avoided

Among them are a group of four Sikh teenagers who have won hearts after they were seen busy offering water and snacks to both policemen and protesters at the spot. Notably, Prabhjot Singh, Jaideep Singh, Harjinder Singh, and Navneet Singh, who are residents of Zhilmil Colony in Delhi had arrived at the protest spot along with their family members and volunteers of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha to do ‘sewa’ or voluntary service.

“We came here this morning and will leave later in the day. We have come here to serve the people gathered here. We also do community service at the gurdwara in our area,” said the four youngsters, who are students of Classes 4, 6, and 8.

In the wake of the strike, the Opposition parties have lent their support to the call while the government has issued an advisory to the different states and Union Territories to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony.

Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.